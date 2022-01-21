Bat Out Of Hell star Meat Loaf dies, aged 74

Meat Loaf, the singer most famous for Bat Out Of Hell, has died, aged 74. Picture: Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bat Out Of Hell singer - real name Michael Lee Aday - has passed away, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

Meat Loaf, the US rock singer best known for his album Bat Out Of Hell, has died aged 74.

A statement on the musician's Facbeook page said: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

The statement went on: "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

"Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"



The musician was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas in 1947 and was given his stage name by his football coach. His first success was a role in the musical Hair, where he met his long term collaborator Jim Steinman and led to a role in the Los Angeles production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Meat Loaf was cast in the part of Eddie in the film version of the musical, and around the same time he started work on the album Bat Out Of Hell with Steinman.

Released in October 1977, and featuring songs like Paradise By The Dashboard Light, You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, the album went on to be one of the biggest-selling of all time, spending 485 weeks on the UK chart.

Also in the UK, he had a Top 5 hit with his duet with Cher, Dead Ringer For Love, in November 1981, but subsequent albums released in the 1980s, failed to follow-up Bat Out Of Hell's success.

After a period apart from partner Steinman. they reunited for a sequel to Bat Out Of Hell in 1993 - Back Into Hell - which was another huge hit and included the single I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That, which topped the UK charts for seven weeks. He continued his acting career with roles in Fight Club, Wayne's World and many other films.