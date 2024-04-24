10 notable albums produced by Tony Visconti

The legendary record producer turns 80 on 24th April 2024 - here are some of his greatest works and collaborations.

Anthony Edward Visconti was born in New York on 24th April 1944, where he pursued a career as a session musician, gradually moving into production. In 1968, he was invited to come to England to produce the jazz musician Georgie Fame, and from then on, Visconti was behind some of the most important records of the 1970s.

His work with Marc Bolan led to a lasting partnership with David Bowie, which stretched from the singer's self-titled 1969 album, through to his very last work, Blackstar, in 2016.

Here are some of Tony Visconti's greatest - and most interesting - production credits.