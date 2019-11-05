Rock star fireworks! When things kick off in the music world

Pop star pugilists, rock and roll rucks, indie altercations. The world of music is full of confrontation. Here are some of our favourite examples of musician on musician ass-whupping.

Kurt Cobain versus the security At a Nirvana show in Dallas in October1991, Kurt stage dived - guitar and all - during a rendition of the band's debut single, Love Buzz. In the scrum, his guitar clunks the head of one of the bouncers sat at the front of the stage. The bouncer then takes offence and smacks the Grunge Legend for his trouble, a mere month after the release of the genre-defining Nevermind. Witness the speed at which Dave Grohl appears from behind his drum kit to defend his bandmate - that's punk rock in action.

Dave Grohl versus some troublemakers Sometimes there's aggravation in the name of peace - and sometimes it's a verbal ass-kicking. Dave Grohl was midway through Foo Fighters' set at the Roundhouse in London in 2011 when he spotted a fight breaking out in the crowd. "Get the fuck out of my show," the veteran of thousands of punk shows then told the guilty member of the audience. "You don't come to my show and fight, you come to my show and fucking dance!"

Pete Doherty Vs Johnny Borrell The battle of the 00s rockers took place at Leeds Festival in August 2005, where The Libertines and Razorlight were were both performing. According to the NME at the time, "Doherty walked into the band’s dressing room last night after both bands had played and in an unprovoked attack headbutted Johnny Borrell. "Johnny put Doherty on the floor and left the dressing room, at which point festival security escorted Doherty from the dressing room and back to his bus.” Doherty confirmed the ruck later, claiming Borrell was a “fucking c**t” and a “poisonous snake,” while the Razorlight man was more philosophical. Johnny's bandmate Andy Burrows told 6music: "A far as Johnny's concerned, it's no big deal. Peter is somebody he used to know. Maybe he feels he's not the same guy he used to know. It was an amazing weekend - but it ended in a headbutt." It must be all water under the bridge as the pair were spotted two years later playing football in one of the Soccer Six tournaments. Pete Doherty and Johnny Borrell during the Music Industry Soccer Six event at Upton Park on May 20, 2007. Picture: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Izzy Stradlin of Guns N'Roses and Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe Vince Neil of Motley Crue and wife Sharise Ruddell mere seconds before Izzy Stradlin swung into action (probably): 6 September 1989. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images At the 1989 MTV Music Awards, Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil walloped GN'R guitarist Izzy Stradlin after the Strad was seen "hitting on" Mr Neil's wife, Sharise Ruddell. Axl Rose weighed into the, er, "debate" and challenged Vince to a scrap outside Tower Records in LA. Neither of them ever showed up, so we're still waiting for this to be settled ONCE AND FOR ALL.

Iggy Pop Vs some scary bikers Iggy Pop performs onstage at the Whisky A Go Go on October 30, 1973. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Iggy's band The Stooges played their last show for nearly 20 years at the Michigan Palace in Detroit on 9 February 1974. At the previous show, Iggy had abused and taunted members of a biker gang in the audience. The gang, called The Scorpions, then called a local radio station and threatened to kill the band if they showed up in Detroit. Iggy didn't care and the show went ahead with quite a considerable amount of argy bargy from the crowd. The whole sorry mess was recorded and some of it was later released as Metallic KO - you can hear the beer bottles smashing on the stage.