Fontaines D.C. perform The Jesus and Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers

Watch the Dublin outfit's stunning rendition of The Jesus And Mary Chains' Darklands for Radio X's Phone Covers series.

Fontaines D.C had a pretty huge 2019. Not only did the Dublin rockers release their debut album Dogrel in last year, but it was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

The band also played Glastonbury 2019, proving their status as one of the most exciting new live acts around.

However, the post-punk outfit proved they could provide haunting as well as energetic performances when they shared a stunning cover of The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands for our Phone Covers series.

Watch their rendition above.

