Fontaines D.C. perform The Jesus and Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers

25 June 2020, 13:54 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 13:55

Watch the Dublin outfit's stunning rendition of The Jesus And Mary Chains' Darklands for Radio X's Phone Covers series.

Fontaines D.C had a pretty huge 2019. Not only did the Dublin rockers release their debut album Dogrel in last year, but it was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

The band also played Glastonbury 2019, proving their status as one of the most exciting new live acts around.

However, the post-punk outfit proved they could provide haunting as well as energetic performances when they shared a stunning cover of The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands for our Phone Covers series.

Watch their rendition above.

