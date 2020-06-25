WATCH: DMA'S cover Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers

25 June 2020, 18:21 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 18:33

See the Aussie trio's take on the 1999 dance anthem for the next in our Phone Covers series.

DMA'S have covered Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers, and totally knocked it out of the park.

The Aussie trio are preparing to release their third studio album The Glow next month, but they've still treated fans to some stripped-back performances during lockdown.

Not content to keep pumping out new material with their fans, the band have now delivered another great cover for Radio X.

Watch the band's stunning take on the 1999 anthem in our video above.

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves cover Radiohead's Creep

DMA'S perform Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers
DMA'S perform Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers. Picture: Radio X

Watch Jade Bird's Johnny Cash medley below:

WATCH: Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus and Mary Chain's Darklands

Latest Videos

Dom's finally sorted out his Secret Santa gift for Elspeth

WATCH: Dom's finally bought his Secret Santa gift six months later
Fontaines D.C cover The Jesus And Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers

Fontaines D.C. perform The Jesus and Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers
Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out on Radio X

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out
James Bay's guitar lesson

WATCH: James Bay gives Gav Woods a guitar lesson

Johnny Vaughan

More Features

See more More Features

obby Gillespie performing live onstage with Primal Scream

What is the sample at the start of Loaded by Primal Scream?

Primal Scream

Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead at Glastonbury 1997

How Thom Yorke almost walked offstage during Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury set

Radiohead

Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2020

How Elton John became an LGBTQ advocate and icon

The Charlatans, 2017

Where do The Charlatans actually come from?

The Charlatans

Nirvana in 1993

Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Foo Fighters