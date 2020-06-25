WATCH: DMA'S cover Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers

See the Aussie trio's take on the 1999 dance anthem for the next in our Phone Covers series.

DMA'S have covered Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers, and totally knocked it out of the park.

The Aussie trio are preparing to release their third studio album The Glow next month, but they've still treated fans to some stripped-back performances during lockdown.

Not content to keep pumping out new material with their fans, the band have now delivered another great cover for Radio X.

Watch the band's stunning take on the 1999 anthem in our video above.

DMA'S perform Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers. Picture: Radio X

