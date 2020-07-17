WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

The next in our Phone Covers series sees the singer-songwriter take on the US band's Jeannie's Diary from their Daisies of the Galaxy album.

Declan McKenna has covered Eels for the next in our Phone Covers series.

The singer-songwriter has joined the likes of Tom Grennan, Nothing But Thieves, Zuzu, DMA'S and Fontaines D.C. to put his stamp on a song by another artist.

Watch his take on Jeannie's Diary from the band's 2000 album Daisies of the Galaxy.

