WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers
17 July 2020, 14:00 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 17:54
The next in our Phone Covers series sees the singer-songwriter take on the US band's Jeannie's Diary from their Daisies of the Galaxy album.
Declan McKenna has covered Eels for the next in our Phone Covers series.
The singer-songwriter has joined the likes of Tom Grennan, Nothing But Thieves, Zuzu, DMA'S and Fontaines D.C. to put his stamp on a song by another artist.
Watch his take on Jeannie's Diary from the band's 2000 album Daisies of the Galaxy.
