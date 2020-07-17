WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

17 July 2020, 14:00 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 17:54

The next in our Phone Covers series sees the singer-songwriter take on the US band's Jeannie's Diary from their Daisies of the Galaxy album.

Declan McKenna has covered Eels for the next in our Phone Covers series.

The singer-songwriter has joined the likes of Tom Grennan, Nothing But Thieves, Zuzu, DMA'S and Fontaines D.C. to put his stamp on a song by another artist.

Watch his take on Jeannie's Diary from the band's 2000 album Daisies of the Galaxy.

See Tom Grennan's cover of Paolo Nutini's Last Request below:

WATCH: Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamons Sometimes

Latest Videos

Dom can't watch Chris Moyles' DJ set this week and he's fuming

Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set

Chris Moyles convinced listener Big Baz to set up a Go Fund Me page and the results were amazing

Your response to the Big Baz Beer Fund was seriously heartwarming
Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing

Banksy's mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground by TfL

News

Bastille

Why are Bastille called Bastille?

Bastille

More Features

See more More Features

Muse in August 2001: Dominic Howard, Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse

Detail of the cover to Closer by Joy Division

Why the cover to Closer upset Joy Division fans

Joy Division

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury, complete with Noel Gallagher tweet

The best celebrity Twitter fights in rock

Ian Curtis performing live onstage with Joy Division in January 1980

Why Joy Division had to change their name

Joy Division

Live Aid In 1985

Was Live Aid the greatest gig ever?