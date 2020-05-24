WATCH: Nothing But Thieves frontman sings Radiohead's Creep for Radio X's Phone Covers

See Conor Mason show off his incredible vocal talent with this exclusive performance taken on his smartphone for Radio X's Phone Covers.

Nothing But Thieves frontman Conor Mason has covered Radiohead's Creep exclusively for Radio X.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, but at Radio X we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music in whatever way we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Artists like Conor are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, an instrument, and a smartphone.

Watch his haunting performance above.

Watch Tom Grennan's take on Paolo Nutini's Last Request here:

WATCH: Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers