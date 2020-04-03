Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers

3 April 2020, 19:54 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 20:38

Watch the Scouse singer-songwriter's take on Gerry Cinnamon's infectious single Radio X's Phone Covers.

Zuzu has covered Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes exclusively for Radio X.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too, and we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music in whatever way we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Artists like Zuzu are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone.

Watch the Scouse singer's rendition of the Scottish singer-songwriter's single above.

Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers
Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers. Picture: Radio X

Watch our quick fire questions with Zuzu here:

WATCH: Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers

Matt Lucas speaks to Chris Moyles about his Baked Potato song and Feed NHS

WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign

Richard Ashcroft and the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis

Why Richard Ashcroft owes Song For The Lovers to Joy Division

The artwork for the Thank You Baked Potato song to raise funds for Feed NHS

WATCH: Matt Lucas' Baked Potato in No.1 bid as it's released for Feed NHS campaign

Samuel L. Jackson tells public to "stay the f*** at home"

WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson tells fans to "stay the f**k at home" in dramatic reading

