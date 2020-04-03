Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers

Watch the Scouse singer-songwriter's take on Gerry Cinnamon's infectious single Radio X's Phone Covers.

Zuzu has covered Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes exclusively for Radio X.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too, and we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music in whatever way we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Artists like Zuzu are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone.

Watch the Scouse singer's rendition of the Scottish singer-songwriter's single above.

Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers. Picture: Radio X

