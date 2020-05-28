WATCH: The Magic Gang sing Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here for Radio X's Phone Covers

28 May 2020, 18:27 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 19:24

See the next exclusive performance from The Magic Gang's frontman Kris Smith for Radio X's Phone Covers.

The Magic Gang frontman Chris Smith has covered Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here for Radio X.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, but at Radio X we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music in whatever way we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Watch Chris Smith's performance above.

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves frontman sings Radiohead's Creep for Radio X's Phone Covers

The Magic Gang's Kris Smith sings Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here
The Magic Gang's Kris Smith sings Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here. Picture: Radio X

Following the likes of Tom Grennan, Zuzu, Inhaler and Fontaines D.C. and Jade Bird, The Magic Gang have now shared their contribution to our spine-tingling, feel-good feature.

Artists like Conor are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, an instrument, and a smartphone.

WATCH: Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers

