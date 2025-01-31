Classic Rock's biggest GRAMMY Award winners
31 January 2025, 11:35 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 11:41
As the 2025 GRAMMY Awards takes place this Sunday 3rd February, we take a look at some of the Classic Rock artists who have been honoured by the prestigious awards.
The 67th GRAMMY Awards are set to take place this Sunday 3rd February, celebrating the biggest talents across the world of music.
The 2025 edition of the star-studded awards ceremony, which sees Beyonce lead the field with 11 nominations, also honours the likes of The Beatles, Billie Eilish, Fontaines D.C., Charlie XCX, Green Day and more.
But which Classic Rock artists have amassed the most GRAMMYs over the years? Get our rundown of Classic Rock GRAMMY Award winners with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to The Beatles below.
The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger and the legendary rockers have received three GRAMMY Awards in all.
Steely Dan
American rock group Steely Dan, who were formed by Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, did the triple at the GRAMMYs.
Prince
The Purple One racked up an impressive seven GRAMMYs and staggering 38 nominations throughout his career.
Eagles
Don Henley and co have received six gongs at the prestigious award ceremony.
Pat Benatar
Benatar - who is best known for her singles Heartbreaker, Love is a Battlefield and Hit Me With Your Best Shot - is a four-time GRAMMY Award winner.
Toto
You may not know a Toto song beyond Africa, but the album it came from their successful album, Toto IV, which earned them three GRAMMYs; Record of the Year for Rosanna, Album of the Year and Producer of the Year.
Tina Turner
The late Tina Turner amassed eight GRAMMY wins and 25 nominations during her career.
Bruce Springsteen
The Boss has won an incredible 20 GRAMMY Awards and 51 nominations so far.
U2
Bono and co have racked up an impressive 22 GRAMMY wins throughout their career.
The Beatles
The Beatles have won seven GRAMMYs as a group and collectively (thanks to the solo works of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison) have won 23 collectively. PLUS they are up for two nods this year thanks to their Now And Then single!
