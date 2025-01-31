Classic Rock's biggest GRAMMY Award winners

31 January 2025, 11:35 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 11:41

Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Beatles and Tina Turner are among the list of esteemed GRAMMY winners
Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Beatles and Tina Turner are among the list of esteemed GRAMMY winners. Picture: Press/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As the 2025 GRAMMY Awards takes place this Sunday 3rd February, we take a look at some of the Classic Rock artists who have been honoured by the prestigious awards.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards are set to take place this Sunday 3rd February, celebrating the biggest talents across the world of music.

The 2025 edition of the star-studded awards ceremony, which sees Beyonce lead the field with 11 nominations, also honours the likes of The Beatles, Billie Eilish, Fontaines D.C., Charlie XCX, Green Day and more.

But which Classic Rock artists have amassed the most GRAMMYs over the years? Get our rundown of Classic Rock GRAMMY Award winners with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to The Beatles below.

  1. The Rolling Stones

    Rolling Stones pictured with Eric Clapton
    Rolling Stones pictured with Eric Clapton. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Image

    Mick Jagger and the legendary rockers have received three GRAMMY Awards in all.

  2. Steely Dan

    Walter Becker and Donald Fagen pose with their GRAMMYs in 2001
    Walter Becker and Donald Fagen pose with their GRAMMYs in 2001. Picture: INCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

    American rock group Steely Dan, who were formed by Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, did the triple at the GRAMMYs.

  3. Prince

    Prince performs at the GRAMMYs in 1985
    Prince performs at the GRAMMYs in 1985. Picture: CBS via Getty Images

    The Purple One racked up an impressive seven GRAMMYs and staggering 38 nominations throughout his career.

  4. Eagles

    Eagles
    Eagles. Picture: George Holz/Press

    Don Henley and co have received six gongs at the prestigious award ceremony.

  5. Pat Benatar

    Pat Benatar at the 1982 Grammy Awards
    Pat Benatar at the 1982 Grammy Awards. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty

    Benatar - who is best known for her singles Heartbreaker, Love is a Battlefield and Hit Me With Your Best Shot - is a four-time GRAMMY Award winner.

  6. Toto

    Toto at the 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards
    Toto at the 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    You may not know a Toto song beyond Africa, but the album it came from their successful album, Toto IV, which earned them three GRAMMYs; Record of the Year for Rosanna, Album of the Year and Producer of the Year.

  7. Tina Turner

    Tina Turner singing at the GRAMMY Awards in 1985
    Tina Turner singing at the GRAMMY Awards in 1985. Picture: Bettmann /Getty

    The late Tina Turner amassed eight GRAMMY wins and 25 nominations during her career.

  8. Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen press 2024
    Bruce Springsteen . Picture: Press

    The Boss has won an incredible 20 GRAMMY Awards and 51 nominations so far.

  9. U2

    U2 at the 2002 Grammy Awards
    U2 at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    Bono and co have racked up an impressive 22 GRAMMY wins throughout their career.

  10. The Beatles

    The Beatles in 1965
    The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

    The Beatles have won seven GRAMMYs as a group and collectively (thanks to the solo works of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison) have won 23 collectively. PLUS they are up for two nods this year thanks to their Now And Then single!

