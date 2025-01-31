Classic Rock's biggest GRAMMY Award winners

Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Beatles and Tina Turner are among the list of esteemed GRAMMY winners. Picture: Press/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As the 2025 GRAMMY Awards takes place this Sunday 3rd February, we take a look at some of the Classic Rock artists who have been honoured by the prestigious awards.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards are set to take place this Sunday 3rd February, celebrating the biggest talents across the world of music.

The 2025 edition of the star-studded awards ceremony, which sees Beyonce lead the field with 11 nominations, also honours the likes of The Beatles, Billie Eilish, Fontaines D.C., Charlie XCX, Green Day and more.

But which Classic Rock artists have amassed the most GRAMMYs over the years? Get our rundown of Classic Rock GRAMMY Award winners with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to The Beatles below.

The Rolling Stones Rolling Stones pictured with Eric Clapton. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Image Mick Jagger and the legendary rockers have received three GRAMMY Awards in all. Steely Dan Walter Becker and Donald Fagen pose with their GRAMMYs in 2001. Picture: INCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images American rock group Steely Dan, who were formed by Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, did the triple at the GRAMMYs. Prince Prince performs at the GRAMMYs in 1985. Picture: CBS via Getty Images The Purple One racked up an impressive seven GRAMMYs and staggering 38 nominations throughout his career. Eagles Eagles. Picture: George Holz/Press Don Henley and co have received six gongs at the prestigious award ceremony. Pat Benatar Pat Benatar at the 1982 Grammy Awards. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Benatar - who is best known for her singles Heartbreaker, Love is a Battlefield and Hit Me With Your Best Shot - is a four-time GRAMMY Award winner. Toto Toto at the 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images You may not know a Toto song beyond Africa, but the album it came from their successful album, Toto IV, which earned them three GRAMMYs; Record of the Year for Rosanna, Album of the Year and Producer of the Year. Tina Turner Tina Turner singing at the GRAMMY Awards in 1985. Picture: Bettmann /Getty The late Tina Turner amassed eight GRAMMY wins and 25 nominations during her career. Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen . Picture: Press The Boss has won an incredible 20 GRAMMY Awards and 51 nominations so far. U2 U2 at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images Bono and co have racked up an impressive 22 GRAMMY wins throughout their career. The Beatles The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press The Beatles have won seven GRAMMYs as a group and collectively (thanks to the solo works of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison) have won 23 collectively. PLUS they are up for two nods this year thanks to their Now And Then single!

