The best Classic Rock documentaries

Which films capture the lives and careers of some of the greatest artists in rock history? Here are the best music documentaries, from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to David Bowie and the Sex Pistols.

Don't Look Back Bob Dylan Don't Look Back Trailer Directed by: D.A. Pennebaker

US premiere: 17th May 1967 D.A. Pennebaker followed Bob Dylan on his tour of England in April/May of 1965 and captured the superstar socialising with the likes of Joan Baez, Donovan and Alan Price of The Animals, while verbally jousting with journalists and other hangers-on. The film captures Dylan's move from acoustic folk singer to electric rock star - a move seen as highly controversial at the time.

The Doors Are Open The Doors Are Open Part 1 Directed by: John Sheppard

UK TV premiere: 4th October 1968 Granada TV from the North West took a trip down to London to capture Jim Morrison's psychedelic visionaries in action at the capital's Roundhouse venue over two days in September 1968. The film puts the LA band into their cultural context, sneaking glimpses backstage and catching the musicians off-duty.

Woodstock Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music | 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut | Warner Bros. Entertainment Directed by: Michael Wadleigh

US premiere: 26th March 1970 "3 days of peace, music... and love." The festival that closed the 1960s and set the template for similar events ever since, the original cut of the documenrary about Woodstock was three hours long, taking in sets by Crosby Stills & Nash, The Who, Joe Cocker, Jefferson Airplane and the astonishing finale from Jimi Hendrix. It won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 1970.

Gimme Shelter Gimme Shelter (1970) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] Directed by: Albert and David Maysles, Charlotte Zwerin

US premiere: 6th December 1970 The hype around this remarkable documentary is entirely justified. The cameras capture The Rolling Stones as they head back out on the road in America at the end of 1969. Unfortunately, it ends up at the chaotic outdoor show at Altamont, during which a man was murdered. The cameras capture the chaos, tension and fear of the event - and Mick Jagger's reaction to it.

Cracked Actor Cracked Actor: A Film About David Bowie (clip) Directed by: Alan Yentob

UK TV premiere: 26th January 1975 The BBC's Alan Yentob tracked down David Bowie midway through the star's ambitious Diamond Dogs tour in Los Angeles in September 1974, just as he was ditching the Big Brother theatrics in favour of the good old fashioned soul music that would give birth to the album Young Americans. Bowie is stick thin, coked-up, paranoid and obsessive; this fascinating film would influence a whole generation, kick-starting punk, goth and the New Romantics.

The Kids Are Alright The Kids Are Alright trailer - The Who, Ringo Starr Directed by: Jeff Stein

UK premiere: 24th June 1979 The Who had been going a mere 15 years at the time this documentary was released, but fan Jeff Stein wanted to commit the mod pioneers' story to celluloid via promo films, TV appearances and archive concert footage. The band also performed a one-off show at Shepperton studios in front of an audience of fans and Stein's cameras, capturing the original line-up just before the death of drummer Keith Moon in September of 1978.

The Decline Of Western Civilisation II: The Metal Years The Decline Of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years Official Trailer # 1 (1988) Directed by: Penelope Spheeris

US premiere: 3rd June 1988 The first edition of Decline covered punk in LA. This follow-up sees Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Megadeth covered in Spheeris' documentary. Her reward for this brilliant film? Getting to make Wayne's World.

Imagine: John Lennon Imagine: John Lennon - Theatrical Trailer Directed by: Andrew Solt

US premiere: 7th October 1988 Eight years had elapsed between Lennon's shocking murder and the release of this moving biography. Yoko Ono opened up her personal archive to share some intimate footage of her life with the former Beatle, with particular focus on the making of the 1971 album Imagine.

Rattle And Hum U2 Rattle And Hum (1988) Movie Trailer - HD Directed by: Phil Joanou

Irish premiere: 27th October 1988 In 1987, U2 were the biggest rock band in the world and this ambitious doc captures The Joshua Tree tour as it hits North America in the autumn of that year. Some of the footage damaged to the band's image, with their perceived pompousness nudging U2 into changing their approach for the next album, Achtung Baby. Despite that, the movie captures some thrilling performances, including Where The Streets Have No Name's traffic-stopping rooftop show.

The Filth And The Fury The Filth and the Fury (2000) | Film4 Trailer Directed by: Julien Temple

US premiere: 25th January 2000 The story of the Sex Pistols, as told by the band members: John Lydon, Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock. Julien Temple's documentary is a riposte to manager Malcolm McLaren's fanciful account, The Great Rock 'N' Rock Swindle, which was made at the tail end of the punk era. Offering a more mature perspective on the band's career, this is an excellent account of the period with some eye-opening archive footage and a few genuinely moving moments - most notably when Lydon breaks down in tears over the death of his friend Sid Vicious.

Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (DVD Trailer) Directed by: Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky

US premiere: 21st January 2004 You don't need to be a Metallica fan to enjoy this 2004 documentary that covers the band's near implosion while recording the St Anger album. Proof that the best kind of rock documentaries are no holds barred.

Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten Joe Strummer, The Clash - The Future Is Unwritten (Trailer) (Trailer) Directed by: Julien Temple

US premiere: 20th January 2007 Julien Temple's remarkable documentary that covered The Clash legend in a way that paid tribute to his genius but also called him out on his shortcomings. It might be a bit long for anyone who's not a Clash fan though.

Anvil: The Story Of Anvil Anvil! The Story of Anvil! | Official Trailer | Utopia Directed by: Sacha Gervasi

US premiere: 18th January 2008 The Canadian heavy metal band never had much commercial success during their lifetime, but this touching documentary superbly demonstrates the value of persistence, determination and an unshakeable faith in the rock lifestyle.

Lemmy Lemmy - Official Trailer Directed by: Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski

US premiere: 15th March 2010 Some music films cover great bands or a classic album. Few manage to capture the singular spirit of one hellraiser in quite the same way as Lemmy does. The life and philosophy of the late, great Motörhead man is covered at length and not without some humour.

George Harrison: Living In The Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World TRAILER (2011) [HD] Directed by: Martin Scorcese

US premiere: 2nd September 2011 Scorsese's spellbinding film looks at the member of the Fab Four that most consider to be the most interesting one - sorry Ringo. It's about as in-depth as a music documentary can be, with plenty of insight from The Quiet One's friends, family and admirers.

The Beatles: Get Back The Beatles: Get Back | Official Trailer | Disney+ Directed by: Peter Jackson/Michael Lindsay-Hogg

UK premiere: 25th November 2021 The Beatles Anthology is your best bet for an official career retropsective of the Fab Four, but it's almost impossible to get hold of in the digital age. Peter Jackson's re-edit of Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original footage shows The Beatles at work during one of the most crucial periods in their short but brilliant career. As a deep dive into the relationships, it's impeccable. In January 1969, the band decided they would be filmed rehearsing all-new material for their first live show in three years. The resulting documentary would then be a preview for a stunning concert, shown live on TV... except that never happened and the band almost split up in the process. Although some of the footage was showcased in the 1970 feature film Let It Be, Jackson's three-part doc shows how Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr struggle through apathy, squabbles, distractions and some pretty underwhelming material, finally achieving a triumph of sorts with the famous "rooftop" concert. It's long, detailed, but mesmerising - especially the moment that Paul seems to pluck the song Get Back out of thin air.