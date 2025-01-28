10 Classic Rock farewell tours… that weren’t actually farewells

In January 2014, Mötley Crüe announced their final tour. Ten years later, they were still playing, Which other rock acts have found it impossible to retire?

The Who - It's Hard Tour, 1982 After Keith Moon's death in September 1978, The Who issued two albums with former Small Faces man Kenney Jones on drums, Face Dances (1981) and It's Hard (1982). The tour in support of the latter was meant to be the final jaunt for the influential British band, with frontman Roger Daltrey telling the Daily Mirror in December 1982: "We are getting too old to do kick-arse rock and roll every night and it will be a relief when it's all over." The Who, of course, brought further "kick arse rock 'n' roll" to Live Aid three years later and their first full reunion tour took place in 1989. The current "long goodbye" series of live dates began in November 2014, with Daltrey and Pete Townshend still performing under The Who name ten years later as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows. Growing weary of "kick-arse rock 'n' roll" in 1982: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend onstage as The Who in 1982. Picture: ichael Putland/Getty Images

The Damned - We Really Must Be Going Now tour, 1989 By the time of 1986's album Anything, frontman Dave Vanian and drummer Rat Scabies were the only original members of the pioneering British punk band and they left their label MCA the following year. When it seemed like The Damned's career had run out of steam, founding members Captain Sensible and Brian James returned for a number of "farewell shows", which included the "We Really Must Be Going Now" tour that wound up at Brixton Academy in December 1989. In March 2025, the band will play South America "properly" for the first time and will appear at the Forever Now one-day festival in Milton Keynes in June. The Damned, calling it a day in 1989: Rat Scabies, Dave Vanian, Brian James and Captain Sensible. Picture: Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images

Tina Turner - Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour, 1990 With her crowning as the biggest female rock star of the 80s assured, Tina was looking forward to more acting roles over the next decade, so the shows in support of her Foreign Affair album in 1990 had the words "The Farewell Tour" appended. However, the star later told Jet magazine: "I've always thought this would be the final one but I must admit I now have mixed feelings." Instead, Tina took a year off and was back in 1993 for the "What's Love" tour, while 2000's "Twenty Four Seven" outing was also tagged as her last outing. She finally retired from live performance in May 2009 with a show at Sheffield Arena. Tina Turner, looking forward to that year off, Rotterdam, 4th November 1990. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tours Tour, 1992 The Prince Of Darkness seems to have been perpetually on the brink of retirement for most of his career, but in 1992 it really did seem like the end of the road when Osbourne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and decided to spend more time with his family. The "No More Tours" tour was punningly designed to promote the album No More Tears and even featured a couple of support slots from Black Sabbath, leading the frontman to briefly reunite with his old band on stage. The MS diagnosis turned out to be false alarm and Oz was back in 1995 with the defiantly-titled "Retirement Sucks" tour. The "No More Tours II" tour kicked off in April 2018 but the European leg was cancelled after the singer came down with pneumonia. Despite planning a North American tour in 2020, a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease looks to have brought the curtain down on his career. Ozzy Osbourne onstage at London's Brixton Academy for the last time ever, honest, 20th March 1992. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

KISS - Farewell Tour, 2000-2001 The original line-up of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss had reunited in 1996 and had made the glam rock titans bigger than ever, with 1998's Psycho Circus jaunt utilising 3D technology to pep up the show. After such heights, where could KISS go next? Nowhere, that's where, which is why the new Millennium saw the announcement of the KISS Farewell Tour which, as Paul Stanley said, was "for the fans and to celebrate the whole history of the band". For Frehley it really was the end, as he permanently left the group after the final show on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2001. But that was not the last we'd seen of the costumed crew, as they were back in 2003 for the World Domination Tour with Aerosmith. The End Of The World Tour, which wound up in December 2023, is apparently the last word from KISS - until that much-hyped hologram show finally rolls out. And even then, Stanley isn't ruling out a "one-off" reunion date at some point, so don't throw away that black and white greasepaint just yet. The last time they'll have to wear this get up... possibly: Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons in Australia, April 2001. Picture: Bob King/Redferns/Getty

Judas Priest - Epitaph World Tour, 2011-2012 The British metal legends offered fans "one last chance" to see their extravagant live show in 2011 when the "Epitaph" tour made its way around Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia, taking up the best part of a year. Despite frontman Rob Halford falling off his motorbike onstage in Brazil, the tour came to a close at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on 26th May 2012 and that was that. Until, of course, the "Redeemer Of Souls" cranked up in October 2014. Priest are back in the saddle in 2025, with a tour that kicks off in Brazil on 16th April - hold onto that bike, Rob. Rob Halford gives the bike a run out for the last time - or does he? - as Judas Priest play Oslo Spektrum on 14th June 2011. Picture: Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage/Getty

Mötley Crüe - The Final Tour, 2014-2015 On 28th January 2014, the glam rockers held a press conferance in which all four members of the band signed a "cessation of touring agreement", which prevented them for performing again under the Crüe name after the end of 2015. The final show of the Final Tour took place on New Year's Eve 2015 at the Staples Center in the band's hometown of Los Angeles. The "cessation of touring agreement" was evidently filed away somewhere and forgotten about, because in 2019 Mötley Crüe announced they'd be embarking on a high-profile Stadium Tour with Def Leppard - the shows were delayed until 2022 and were followed by a European leg in 2023 amd further dates in 2024. Mötley Crüe - The End, Live In Los Angeles (Trailer)

Aerosmith - Aero-Vederci Baby!, 2017-2018 "We’re doing a farewell tour, but only because it’s time," Steven Tyler told Howard Stern in November 2016. And the Boston rockers' 2017 tour was tagged "Aero-Vederci" as a hint that this would be their last innings. Of course it wasn't - they returned for a Las Vegas residency in 2019 and embarked on another final outing in 2023 - Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. However, Aerosmith didn't manage to finish the run of shows; frontman Tyler suffered vocal cord damage and the group announced in August 2024 that they'd cease performing live with immediate effect. Aerosmith News Network: Aero-Vederci Baby! European tour announced

Slayer - Final World Tour, 2018-2019 In December 2019, Slayer frontman Kerry King's wife Ayesha said in a post on social media that there was "Not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal legends would play again. They were back in 2024 for more shows and will perform at this year's Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky. Kerry King models the very last Slayer tour t-shirt (not) at the Valley View Casino Center in San DIego, 10th May 2018. Picture: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images