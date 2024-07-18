The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1986

Radio X takes a trip through the year of Invisible Touch, Slippery When Wet, A Kind Of Magic and Master Of Puppets.

Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin: release date 10th February 1986 The former Black Sabbath frontman's fourth solo album included the hit Shot In the Dark and Lightning Strikes. Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Bangles - Different Light: release date 3rd March 1986 The all-female LA band's debut album included the single Manic Monday (written by Prince), and the hits If She Knew What She Wants and Walk Like An Egyptian. The Bangles - Different Light cover art. Picture: Press

Metallica - Master Of Puppets: release date 3rd March 1986 The metal titans released their third album and the last to feature their original bassist Cliff Burton, who died later that year. Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Dirty Work: release date 24th March 1986 The eighteenth album from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world saw them with a new label Columbia, and while the relationship between Jagger and Richards was not good during the making of the record, the single Harlem Shuffle made it to Number 13 in the UK. The Rolling Stones - Dirty Work album cover. Picture: Alamy

Prince & The Revolution - Parade: release date 31st March 1986 Technically the soundtrack to the film Under The Cherry Moon, Parade included Mountains, Girls & Boys, Anotherloverholeinyohead and the monster hit Kiss. Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art. Picture: Press

Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is: release date 1st April 1986 The debut album from the Virginia-born pianist gave the world the massive hit The Way It Is; other singles were Mandolin Rain and Every Litte Kiss. Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Bonnie Tyler - Secret Dreams & Forbidden Fire: release date 7th April 1986 The sixth studio from the Welsh singer included Holding Out For A Hero, her biggest hit since 1983's Total Eclipse Of The Heart, plus the singles Loving You's A Dirty Job But Somebody's Gotta Do It and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man). Bonnie Tyler - Secret Dreams & Forbidden Fire album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Peter Gabriel - So: release date 19th May 1986 Gabriel's fifth solo album was his first to feature an actual title (his first four were all untitled!) and was a huge hit, spawning the singles Don't Give Up, Big Time and the classic Sledgehammer. Peter Gabriel - So cover art. Picture: Press

AC/DC - Who Made Who: release date 26th May 1986 Acca Dacca recorded some new songs for the trucks-on-the-loose Stephen King movie Maximum Overdrive, including the raucous title track; the soundtrack also included the classic You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You). AC/DC - Who Made Who album artwork. Picture: Press

Europe - The Final Countdown: release date 30th May 1986 The Swedish rockers had a huge international hit with the title track to their third studio album, which also included the singles Rock The Night and Carrie. Europe - The Final Countdown album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Queen - A Kind Of Magic: release date 2nd June 1986 The band's twelfth album was their first post-Live Aid outing and included the hit title track, One Vision, Friends Will Be Friends and Who Wants To Live Forever (written for the soundtrack to the movie Highlander). Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis - Invisible Touch: release date 9th June 1986 The prog rock pioneers' thirteenth album was their poppiest yet, and included the singles In Too Deep, Tonight Tonight Tonight and Land Of Confusion. Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art. Picture: Press

Eurythmics - Revenge: release date 30th June 1986 Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's fifth album included the hits When Tomorrow Comes, Thorn In My Side and The Miracle Of Love. Eurythmics - Revenge cover art. Picture: Press

Steve Winwood - Back In the High Life: release date 30th June 1986 The fourth solo album from the former Spencer Davis Group and Traffic musician included the hits Higher Love and Back In The High Life Again. Steve Winwood - Back In the High Life album artwork. Picture: Press

David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile: release date 7th July 1986 At the peak of Van Halen's success, singer Roth decided to jump ship and build his own band around ace guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette. Singles included Yankee Rose, Goin' Crazy, I'm Easy and a cover of the Frank Sinatra standard That's Life. David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In: release date 16th August 1986 The US glam metal band had a hit with their debut album, which included the singles Talk Dirty To Me, Cry Tough and I Want Action. Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In album artwork. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant: release date 18th August 1986 (UK release) No apostrophe in the "Lifes", bad R.E.M. The band's fourth album included the tracks Begin The Begin and Fall On Me. R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art. Picture: Press

Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: release date 18th August 1986 The New Jersey rock band's third album was a huge worldwide hit and included the tunes Wanted Dead Or Alive, You Give Love A Bad Name and Livin' On A Prayer. Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art. Picture: Press

Paul Simon - Graceland: release date 1st September 1986 (UK release) Simon's adaptation of South African street music was controversial, but a huge hit and a commercial comeback for the songwriter. Singles included Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes, The Boy In The Bubble and You Can Call Me Al. Paul Simon - Graceland cover art. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - True Stories: release date 15th September 1986 The seventh album from David Byrne's art rockers was the soundtrack to the film of the same name and included the singles Wild Wild Life, Love For Sale and Radio Head, which is a great name for a band. Talking Heads - True Stories cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Release date 19th September 1986 The second album from the thrash metal legends included the singles Wake Up Dead and Peace Sells. Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? album art. Picture: Alamy

Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time: release date 29th September 1986 Maiden's sixth album included the singles Stranger In A Strange Land and Wasted Years, both written by guitarist Adrian Smith. Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Billy Idol - Whiplash Smile: release date 20th October 1986 The third album from the former Generation X man included the singles To Be A Lover, Don't Need A Gun and Sweet Sixteen. Billy Idol - Whiplash Smile album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Pretenders - Get Close: release date 20th October 1986 The fourth studio album from Chrissie Hynde and co included the singles Don't Get Me Wrong, My Baby and Hymn To Her. The Pretenders - Get Close cover art. Picture: Press

Iggy Pop - Blah Blah Blah: 23rd October 1986 The Igster had his first ever UK hit when his cover of the rock 'n' roll standard Real Wild Child (Wild One) made Number 10 in November '86. Bowie co-produced and co-wrote some of the album, alongside former Sex Pistol Steve Jones. Iggy Pop - Blah Blah Blah album artwork. Picture: Alamy