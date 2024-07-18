The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1986

18 July 2024, 11:06

Some of the big albums of 1986 from Genesis, Bon Jovi, Queen and Metallica.
Some of the big albums of 1986 from Genesis, Bon Jovi, Queen and Metallica. Picture: Radio X

Radio X takes a trip through the year of Invisible Touch, Slippery When Wet, A Kind Of Magic and Master Of Puppets.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin: release date 10th February 1986

    The former Black Sabbath frontman's fourth solo album included the hit Shot In the Dark and Lightning Strikes.

    Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin album artwork
    Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  2. The Bangles - Different Light: release date 3rd March 1986

    The all-female LA band's debut album included the single Manic Monday (written by Prince), and the hits If She Knew What She Wants and Walk Like An Egyptian.

    The Bangles - Different Light cover art
    The Bangles - Different Light cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Metallica - Master Of Puppets: release date 3rd March 1986

    The metal titans released their third album and the last to feature their original bassist Cliff Burton, who died later that year.

    Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art
    Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art. Picture: Press

  4. The Rolling Stones - Dirty Work: release date 24th March 1986

    The eighteenth album from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world saw them with a new label Columbia, and while the relationship between Jagger and Richards was not good during the making of the record, the single Harlem Shuffle made it to Number 13 in the UK.

    The Rolling Stones - Dirty Work album cover
    The Rolling Stones - Dirty Work album cover. Picture: Alamy

  5. Prince & The Revolution - Parade: release date 31st March 1986

    Technically the soundtrack to the film Under The Cherry Moon, Parade included Mountains, Girls & Boys, Anotherloverholeinyohead and the monster hit Kiss.

    Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art
    Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is: release date 1st April 1986

    The debut album from the Virginia-born pianist gave the world the massive hit The Way It Is; other singles were Mandolin Rain and Every Litte Kiss.

    Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is album artwork
    Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  7. Bonnie Tyler - Secret Dreams & Forbidden Fire: release date 7th April 1986

    The sixth studio from the Welsh singer included Holding Out For A Hero, her biggest hit since 1983's Total Eclipse Of The Heart, plus the singles Loving You's A Dirty Job But Somebody's Gotta Do It and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

    Bonnie Tyler - Secret Dreams & Forbidden Fire album artwork
    Bonnie Tyler - Secret Dreams & Forbidden Fire album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  8. Peter Gabriel - So: release date 19th May 1986

    Gabriel's fifth solo album was his first to feature an actual title (his first four were all untitled!) and was a huge hit, spawning the singles Don't Give Up, Big Time and the classic Sledgehammer.

    Peter Gabriel - So cover art
    Peter Gabriel - So cover art. Picture: Press

  9. AC/DC - Who Made Who: release date 26th May 1986

    Acca Dacca recorded some new songs for the trucks-on-the-loose Stephen King movie Maximum Overdrive, including the raucous title track; the soundtrack also included the classic You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

    AC/DC - Who Made Who album artwork
    AC/DC - Who Made Who album artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Europe - The Final Countdown: release date 30th May 1986

    The Swedish rockers had a huge international hit with the title track to their third studio album, which also included the singles Rock The Night and Carrie.

    Europe - The Final Countdown album artwork
    Europe - The Final Countdown album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  11. Queen - A Kind Of Magic: release date 2nd June 1986

    The band's twelfth album was their first post-Live Aid outing and included the hit title track, One Vision, Friends Will Be Friends and Who Wants To Live Forever (written for the soundtrack to the movie Highlander).

    Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art
    Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Genesis - Invisible Touch: release date 9th June 1986

    The prog rock pioneers' thirteenth album was their poppiest yet, and included the singles In Too Deep, Tonight Tonight Tonight and Land Of Confusion.

    Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art
    Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art. Picture: Press

  13. Eurythmics - Revenge: release date 30th June 1986

    Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's fifth album included the hits When Tomorrow Comes, Thorn In My Side and The Miracle Of Love.

    Eurythmics - Revenge cover art
    Eurythmics - Revenge cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Steve Winwood - Back In the High Life: release date 30th June 1986

    The fourth solo album from the former Spencer Davis Group and Traffic musician included the hits Higher Love and Back In The High Life Again.

    Steve Winwood - Back In the High Life album artwork
    Steve Winwood - Back In the High Life album artwork. Picture: Press

  15. David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile: release date 7th July 1986

    At the peak of Van Halen's success, singer Roth decided to jump ship and build his own band around ace guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette. Singles included Yankee Rose, Goin' Crazy, I'm Easy and a cover of the Frank Sinatra standard That's Life.

    David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile album cover artwork
    David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  16. Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In: release date 16th August 1986

    The US glam metal band had a hit with their debut album, which included the singles Talk Dirty To Me, Cry Tough and I Want Action.

    Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In album artwork
    Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In album artwork. Picture: Press

  17. R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant: release date 18th August 1986 (UK release)

    No apostrophe in the "Lifes", bad R.E.M. The band's fourth album included the tracks Begin The Begin and Fall On Me.

    R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art
    R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: release date 18th August 1986

    The New Jersey rock band's third album was a huge worldwide hit and included the tunes Wanted Dead Or Alive, You Give Love A Bad Name and Livin' On A Prayer.

    Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art
    Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Paul Simon - Graceland: release date 1st September 1986 (UK release)

    Simon's adaptation of South African street music was controversial, but a huge hit and a commercial comeback for the songwriter. Singles included Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes, The Boy In The Bubble and You Can Call Me Al.

    Paul Simon - Graceland cover art
    Paul Simon - Graceland cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Talking Heads - True Stories: release date 15th September 1986

    The seventh album from David Byrne's art rockers was the soundtrack to the film of the same name and included the singles Wild Wild Life, Love For Sale and Radio Head, which is a great name for a band.

    Talking Heads - True Stories cover artwork
    Talking Heads - True Stories cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  21. Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Release date 19th September 1986

    The second album from the thrash metal legends included the singles Wake Up Dead and Peace Sells.

    Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? album art
    Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? album art. Picture: Alamy

  22. Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time: release date 29th September 1986

    Maiden's sixth album included the singles Stranger In A Strange Land and Wasted Years, both written by guitarist Adrian Smith.

    Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time album artwork
    Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  23. Billy Idol - Whiplash Smile: release date 20th October 1986

    The third album from the former Generation X man included the singles To Be A Lover, Don't Need A Gun and Sweet Sixteen.

    Billy Idol - Whiplash Smile album cover
    Billy Idol - Whiplash Smile album cover. Picture: Alamy

  24. The Pretenders - Get Close: release date 20th October 1986

    The fourth studio album from Chrissie Hynde and co included the singles Don't Get Me Wrong, My Baby and Hymn To Her.

    The Pretenders - Get Close cover art
    The Pretenders - Get Close cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Iggy Pop - Blah Blah Blah: 23rd October 1986

    The Igster had his first ever UK hit when his cover of the rock 'n' roll standard Real Wild Child (Wild One) made Number 10 in November '86. Bowie co-produced and co-wrote some of the album, alongside former Sex Pistol Steve Jones.

    Iggy Pop - Blah Blah Blah album artwork
    Iggy Pop - Blah Blah Blah album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  26. Eric Clapton - August: release date 24th November 1986

    Old Slowhand's tenth album gave us the hit single Behind The Mask, plus Tearing Us Apart and It's In The Way That You Use It.

    Eric Clapton - August album cover
    Eric Clapton - August album cover. Picture: Alamy

More X-Lists

The Stone Roses: Alan "Reni" Wren, John Squire, Ian Brown and Gary "Mani" Mounfield.

What are The Stone Roses' biggest songs?

The Stone Roses

Ian Curtis of Joy Division in January 1980

What are Joy Division's biggest songs?

Joy Division

The biggest albums of 1989: Steel Wheels, Trash, The Miracle and Pump

The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1989

Baddiel and Skinner in the immortal video for Three Lions (1996)

10 of the best football songs

The Best EPs Of All Time

The best EPs of all time