The best animated music videos

26 May 2020, 14:04 | Updated: 26 May 2020, 14:28

Radiohead's Paranoid Android video
Radiohead's Paranoid Android video. Picture: Radiohead YouTube

From Gorillaz to Radiohead via Sledgehammer, let's get animated.

  1. Radiohead - Paranoid Android

    If Radiohead's six-minute single wasn't enough of a risk, its animation was about to make it seem a lot more out-there. Interestingly, Swedish animator Magnus Carlsson, who was commissioned to create an animation based on his Robin character, came up for the video's concept when he'd heard it without any lyrics.

  2. The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl

    The second track to come from the duo's White Blood Cells album certainly grabbed your attention with its simple-yet-effective frame-by-frame Lego animation. Fun fact: the kid building lego blocks at the very start of the video is actually the director Michel Gondry's son.

  3. Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

    Gorillaz weren't the first animated band to come around, but they were probably the best drawn, thanks to the work of Jamie "Tank Girl" Hewlett. Feel Good Inc. was pretty impressive when it came out in 2015, but now it's been re-released with a new and improved HD version, it looks better than ever.

  4. Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

    The third single to come from the Canadian outfit was made even more powerful by its visuals courtesy of Plates Animation, which sees hooded rebels take to the streets.

  5. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer

    No best music videos list (let alone best animated videos list) would be complete without without Peter Gabriel's Sledgehammer. The clip features every technique in the book - stop motion, puppet animation, pixellation and even a bit of "faked" live-action. The visuals were created by Aaardman Animations and the Brothers Quay abd went on to provide the standard for many music videos to come.

  6. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing

    It might look nowadays like someone's just had a go on MS Paint, but at the time of its release in the mid 80s, Money For Nothing was considered groundbreaking. Unbelievably, the Steve Barron-directed video almost never happened; Frontman Mark Knopfler was against the video concept, but MTV insisted on it.

  7. The Wombats - Your Body Is A Weapon

    A quirky cartoon accompanies this single from Murph and co's 2013 single, taken from their album Glitterburg,

Latest Videos

James unearths video of Dom slobbering live on-air

WATCH: Dom gets caught drooling on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Liam Fray join stars for Manchester's Together In One Voice singalong event

Liam Gallagher

Queen's Brian May performs in 2020 with image of the guitarist inset

WATCH: Brian May "overwhelmed" by support after suffering heart attack during lockdown

Queen

Nothing But Thieves Conor Mason covers Radiohead's Creep

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves frontman sings Radiohead's Creep for Radio X's Phone Covers

Latest Lists

House party

The best Indie Songs for a house party

David Bowie - Diamond Dogs cover

10 album covers that were changed for unusual reasons

Travis in 2000

The best "Post-Britpop" Albums

Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover

Are these the ugliest Britpop album covers?

Elbow in 2001: Mark Potter, Pete Turner, Guy Gravey, Crag Potter, Richard Jupp

The 50 best songs from Manchester

Latest On Radio X

The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

QUIZ: Can you name these faces from the Sgt Pepper album cover?

Quizzes

Eminem at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show

Eminem references Stan single and tweets phone number to fans

Music News

The Killers and their home state

QUIZ: Match the US band to the US state they come from

Quizzes

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass performs on stage, showing Britpop fans reaching out from the front rows of the audience, at Moles Club, Bath, United Kingdom, 199

The most legendary rock and indie clubs

Arctic Monkeys after a show in Sheffield in 2005

Arctic Monkeys recall moment I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor hit No. 1

Arctic Monkeys

Ian Brown of The Stone Roses headlines The Virgin Media Stage on day 1 of the V Festival at Hylands Park on August 18, 2012

This is why The Stone Roses used a lemon as a logo

The Stone Roses