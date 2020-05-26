The best animated music videos

From Gorillaz to Radiohead via Sledgehammer, let's get animated.

Radiohead - Paranoid Android If Radiohead's six-minute single wasn't enough of a risk, its animation was about to make it seem a lot more out-there. Interestingly, Swedish animator Magnus Carlsson, who was commissioned to create an animation based on his Robin character, came up for the video's concept when he'd heard it without any lyrics.

The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl The second track to come from the duo's White Blood Cells album certainly grabbed your attention with its simple-yet-effective frame-by-frame Lego animation. Fun fact: the kid building lego blocks at the very start of the video is actually the director Michel Gondry's son.

Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc. Gorillaz weren't the first animated band to come around, but they were probably the best drawn, thanks to the work of Jamie "Tank Girl" Hewlett. Feel Good Inc. was pretty impressive when it came out in 2015, but now it's been re-released with a new and improved HD version, it looks better than ever.

Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #3 (Power Out) The third single to come from the Canadian outfit was made even more powerful by its visuals courtesy of Plates Animation, which sees hooded rebels take to the streets.

Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer No best music videos list (let alone best animated videos list) would be complete without without Peter Gabriel's Sledgehammer. The clip features every technique in the book - stop motion, puppet animation, pixellation and even a bit of "faked" live-action. The visuals were created by Aaardman Animations and the Brothers Quay abd went on to provide the standard for many music videos to come.

Dire Straits - Money For Nothing It might look nowadays like someone's just had a go on MS Paint, but at the time of its release in the mid 80s, Money For Nothing was considered groundbreaking. Unbelievably, the Steve Barron-directed video almost never happened; Frontman Mark Knopfler was against the video concept, but MTV insisted on it.