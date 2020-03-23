Belter Of The Day: Travis - Happy

Radio X kicks off a series of big tunes to keep you feeling good during these difficult times.

"Blow me a kiss / I'll be happy for the rest of my life"

Before The Man Who, there was Good Feeling…

Travis were formed in Glasgow at the start of the 90s and spent a brief period under the Beatles-inspired name Glass Onion. They changed it to Travis after the name of Harry Dean Stanton's character in the film Paris, Texas.

Fran Healy joined the band on the day he started at the Glasgow School Of Art - and it was an inspired meeting.

Travis in 1999: Andy Dunlop, Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Neil Primrose. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

This cheery classic was taken from the band’s debut album from 1997, titled Good Feeling. The LP was produced by Steve Lilywhite who had made his name with U2 and had rescued the tortuous sessions for The La's first album.

In those early days, Noel Gallagher was a fan - Travis supported Oasis on their Be Here Now tour. In fact, Fran Healy claims he made Liam Gallagher cry

Healy told the audience at a show in London in 2018: "I was walking backstage and Liam Gallagher was sat there in his round shades and he goes, ‘You come here’. So I went over and he goes, ‘Play me a song’.”

The singer continued: “I was really nervous and I just picked up my guitar and started playing this next song. I couldn’t even look at him I was so nervous.

"When I finished playing the song I looked up and there were tears streaming down his face.”

Forget tears - let's get Happy!