1980s alternative rock stars - then and now
24 August 2019, 20:00 | Updated: 24 August 2019, 20:01
How different do your favourite stars of the 1980s look 30 years later? From Anthony Kiedis to Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, here's what they looked like then... and how they are now!
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode
Born David Callcott in Epping, Essex on 9 May 1962, the Depeche Mode singer changed his name to Gahan when his mother re-married. He’s been the frontman of the Basildon synth pop pioneers since 1980.
Robert Smith of The Cure
Robert James Smith was born in Blackpool on 21 April 1959, but moved to Crawley in Sussex when he was six. He’s been the frontman of The Cure since the band formed in 1976, when they were known as Malice… and then Easy Cure. They became just plain old The Cure in 1978 and stayed that way ever since.
Bono of U2
Bono was born Paul David Hewson on 10 May 1960 and got his stage name from a heading aid shop in Dublin called Bono Vox. He’s been the frontman of U2 since 1976 when they were known as Feedback and then The Hype.
Axl Rose
The Guns N’Roses singer was born William Bruce Rose Jr in Lafayette, Indiana on 6 February 1962 and was formerly in the band Hollywood Rose and LA Guns.
Michael Stipe
John Michael Stipe was born in Decatur, Georgia on 4 January 1960 and was the frontman in R.E.M. from their formation in 1980 until their called it a day in 2011 after their 15th album Collapse Into Now.
Bernard Sumner
Bernard Sumner was born in Salford on 4 January 1956 and has gone under the surnames Albrecht and Dickin in his time. He was the guitarist in Manchester band Joy Division from 1976 until the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980. Sumner became lead singer of New Order when the surviving members decided to carry on. He’s also been one half of Manchester supergroup Electronic with Johnny Marr.
Black Francis/Frank Black
Born Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV on 6 April 1965, the singer and guitarist was better known as Black Francis when he was frontman with US alt.rock stars the Pixies. He changed his name to Frank Black when he went solo in 1993 and still performs with the Pixies today.
Peter Hook
The Joy Division bassist was born Peter Woodhead on 13 February 1956 and changed his name to Hook when his mother remarried in 1962. Following the death of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in May 1980, Hook continued to play bass as part of New Order and later formed the groups Moncao and Revenge. When the musician left New Order in 2007, he formed Peter Hook And The Light, who perform songs by his old bands.
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman was born in Grand Rapids Michigan on 1 November 1962. He was part of a group called Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem, which eventually morphed into the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983. He’s been with them ever since.
Johnny Marr
John Martin Maher was born in the Ardwick area of Manchester on 31 October 1963 and changed his name to Marr to avoid confusion with the drummer of the Buzzcocks. He was the lead guitarist of The Smiths between 1982 and 1987 and has since gone on to a successful solo career.