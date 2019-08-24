1980s alternative rock stars - then and now

How different do your favourite stars of the 1980s look 30 years later? From Anthony Kiedis to Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, here's what they looked like then... and how they are now!

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode Dave Gahan in 1981. Picture: David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images Born David Callcott in Epping, Essex on 9 May 1962, the Depeche Mode singer changed his name to Gahan when his mother re-married. He’s been the frontman of the Basildon synth pop pioneers since 1980. Dave Gahan in 2018. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robert Smith of The Cure Robert Smith in 1980. Picture: Gabor Scott/Redferns/Getty Images Robert James Smith was born in Blackpool on 21 April 1959, but moved to Crawley in Sussex when he was six. He’s been the frontman of The Cure since the band formed in 1976, when they were known as Malice… and then Easy Cure. They became just plain old The Cure in 1978 and stayed that way ever since. Robert Smith in 2019. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Bono of U2 Bono in 1981. Picture: Janet Knott/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Bono was born Paul David Hewson on 10 May 1960 and got his stage name from a heading aid shop in Dublin called Bono Vox. He’s been the frontman of U2 since 1976 when they were known as Feedback and then The Hype. Bono in 2018. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Axl Rose Axl Rose in 1987. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The Guns N’Roses singer was born William Bruce Rose Jr in Lafayette, Indiana on 6 February 1962 and was formerly in the band Hollywood Rose and LA Guns. Axl Rose in 2017. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Michael Stipe Michael Stipe in 1985. Picture: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images John Michael Stipe was born in Decatur, Georgia on 4 January 1960 and was the frontman in R.E.M. from their formation in 1980 until their called it a day in 2011 after their 15th album Collapse Into Now. Michael Stipe in 2018. Picture: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Bernard Sumner Bernard Sumner in 1979. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Bernard Sumner was born in Salford on 4 January 1956 and has gone under the surnames Albrecht and Dickin in his time. He was the guitarist in Manchester band Joy Division from 1976 until the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980. Sumner became lead singer of New Order when the surviving members decided to carry on. He’s also been one half of Manchester supergroup Electronic with Johnny Marr. Bernard Sumner in 2018. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Black Francis/Frank Black Black Francis in 1988. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images Born Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV on 6 April 1965, the singer and guitarist was better known as Black Francis when he was frontman with US alt.rock stars the Pixies. He changed his name to Frank Black when he went solo in 1993 and still performs with the Pixies today. Frank Black in 2018. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Peter Hook Peter Hook in 1980. Picture: Chris Mills/Redferns/Getty Images The Joy Division bassist was born Peter Woodhead on 13 February 1956 and changed his name to Hook when his mother remarried in 1962. Following the death of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in May 1980, Hook continued to play bass as part of New Order and later formed the groups Moncao and Revenge. When the musician left New Order in 2007, he formed Peter Hook And The Light, who perform songs by his old bands. Peter Hook in 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers Anthony Kiedis in 1989. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman was born in Grand Rapids Michigan on 1 November 1962. He was part of a group called Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem, which eventually morphed into the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983. He’s been with them ever since. Anthony Kiedis in 2019. Picture: Don Arnold/Getty Images