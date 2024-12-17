Classic Rock musicians who have birthdays at Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year - especially for those Classic Rock luminaries who have a birthday around the Christmas period.
Frank Zappa
The guitarist, bandleader and psychedelic jazz rock pioneer was born on 21st December 1940. He died on 4th December 1993, aged just 52.
Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys
The youngest of the Wilson siblings was born on 21st December 1946, taking lead vocals on classic like God Only Knows and Good Vibrations. He died on 6th February 1998 aged 51.
Barry Jenkins
The Leicester-born drummer, who played with The Nashville Teens and replaced John Steel in The Animals in 1966, was born on 22nd December 1944. He died on 27th January 2024, aged 69.
Rick Nielsen
Cheap Trick's lead guitarist was born on 22nd December 1948.
Robin and Maurice Gibb
The Bee Gees twins were born on 22nd December 1949 - Robin was the elder by 35 minutes. Maurice died in 2003, while Robin died in May 2012.
Tim Hardin
The American folk singer, known for his classics If I Were A Carpenter and Reason To Believe was born on 23rd December 1941. He died on 29th December 1980, aged just 39.
Adrian Belew
The Kentucky-born guitarist was born on 23rd December 1949. He's best known for his work with King Crimson, David Bowie, Talking Heads and Frank Zappa.
Ariel Bender
Known to his family as Luther Grosvenor, the Mott The Hoople and Spooky Tooth guitarist was born on 23rd December 1949.
Dave Murray
One of the longest-serving members of British metal legends Iron Maiden celebrates his birthday on 23rd December.
Eddie Vedder
The Pearl Jam frontman turns 60 on 23rd December 2024.
Lemmy Kilmister
The legendary Motörhead frontman and former member of Hawkwind was born on Christmas Eve in 1945. He passed away four days after his 70th birthday, in 2015.
Noel Redding
The bassist with The Jimi Hendrix Experience was born on Christmas Day 1945; he died in May 2003 aged 57.
Robin Campbell
The UB40 musician - and brother of frontman Ali - was born on Christmas Day 1954.
Annie Lennox
The former Tourists singer, solo star and one half of the Eurythmics was born on 25th December 1954.
Shane MacGowan
The Pogues frontman - responsible for one of the eternal festive classics in Fairytale Of New York - was born on Christmas Day 1957. He died on 30th November 2023, aged 65.
Alannah Myles
The Toronto-born singer of Black Velvet was born on 25th December 1958.
Alannah Myles - Black Velvet
Lars Ulrich
The Metallica drummer was born on 26th December 1963.
Scotty Moore
The Tennessee-born guitarist - best known for being part of Elvis Presley's backing band - was born on 27th December 1931. He died in June 2016, aged 84.
Mike Pinder
A founding member of The Moody Blues, keyboard player Pinder was born on 27th December 1941. He died on 24th April 2024, aged 82.
Mick Jones
The songwriter and guitarist with Foreigner was born on 27th December 1944.
David Knopfler
The Glasgow-born guitarist - and brother of his Dire Straits colleague Mark - was born on 27th December 1952.
Youth
Former Killing Joke bassist Martin Glover became known as a star producer, forming the side project The Fireman with Paul McCartney. He was born on 27th December 1961.
Edgar Winter
The Texas-born leader of The Edgar Winter Group was born on 28th December 1946.
Alex Chilton
The Box Tops and Big Star frontman was born on 28th December 1950. He died on 17th March 2010 aged 59.
Chas Hodges
One half of Chas and Dave was born on 28th December 1943; he died on 22nd September 2018 aged 74.