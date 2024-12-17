Classic Rock musicians who have birthdays at Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year - especially for those Classic Rock luminaries who have a birthday around the Christmas period.

Frank Zappa The guitarist, bandleader and psychedelic jazz rock pioneer was born on 21st December 1940. He died on 4th December 1993, aged just 52. Frank Zappa. Picture: Alamy

Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys The youngest of the Wilson siblings was born on 21st December 1946, taking lead vocals on classic like God Only Knows and Good Vibrations. He died on 6th February 1998 aged 51. Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys performing on stage, circa 1975. Picture: Alamy

Barry Jenkins The Leicester-born drummer, who played with The Nashville Teens and replaced John Steel in The Animals in 1966, was born on 22nd December 1944. He died on 27th January 2024, aged 69. The Nashville Teens in 1963: John Hawken, John Allen, Ray Phillips, Arthur Sharp, Pete Shannon and Barry Jenkins. Picture: Getty

Rick Nielsen Cheap Trick's lead guitarist was born on 22nd December 1948. Rick Nielsen onstage with Cheap Trick in 1977. Picture: Getty

Robin and Maurice Gibb The Bee Gees twins were born on 22nd December 1949 - Robin was the elder by 35 minutes. Maurice died in 2003, while Robin died in May 2012. The Bee Gees: Maurice Gibb, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Tim Hardin The American folk singer, known for his classics If I Were A Carpenter and Reason To Believe was born on 23rd December 1941. He died on 29th December 1980, aged just 39. Tim Hardin in 1970. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy

Adrian Belew The Kentucky-born guitarist was born on 23rd December 1949. He's best known for his work with King Crimson, David Bowie, Talking Heads and Frank Zappa. Adrian Belew in 2017. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariel Bender Known to his family as Luther Grosvenor, the Mott The Hoople and Spooky Tooth guitarist was born on 23rd December 1949. Luther Grosvenor aka Ariel Bender in 1988. Picture: Alamy

Dave Murray One of the longest-serving members of British metal legends Iron Maiden celebrates his birthday on 23rd December. Dave Murray of Iron Maiden in October 2024. Picture: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder The Pearl Jam frontman turns 60 on 23rd December 2024. Eddie Vedder onstage with Pearl Jam, September 2024. Picture: Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP/Alamy

Lemmy Kilmister The legendary Motörhead frontman and former member of Hawkwind was born on Christmas Eve in 1945. He passed away four days after his 70th birthday, in 2015. The legend that is Lemmy was born on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Noel Redding The bassist with The Jimi Hendrix Experience was born on Christmas Day 1945; he died in May 2003 aged 57. The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967: Noel Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell. Picture: Alamy

Robin Campbell The UB40 musician - and brother of frontman Ali - was born on Christmas Day 1954. Robin Campbell in 1984. Picture: Alamy

Annie Lennox The former Tourists singer, solo star and one half of the Eurythmics was born on 25th December 1954. Christmas Day baby Annie Lennox during the Eurythmics years. Picture: Alamy

Shane MacGowan The Pogues frontman - responsible for one of the eternal festive classics in Fairytale Of New York - was born on Christmas Day 1957. He died on 30th November 2023, aged 65. Shane MacGowan onstage with The Pogues in 1985. Picture: Alamy

Alannah Myles The Toronto-born singer of Black Velvet was born on 25th December 1958. Alannah Myles - Black Velvet

Lars Ulrich The Metallica drummer was born on 26th December 1963. Lars Ulrich onstage with Metallica in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Scotty Moore The Tennessee-born guitarist - best known for being part of Elvis Presley's backing band - was born on 27th December 1931. He died in June 2016, aged 84. Scotty Moore (left) onstage with Elvis Presley in Juyly 1955. Picture: Alamy

Mike Pinder A founding member of The Moody Blues, keyboard player Pinder was born on 27th December 1941. He died on 24th April 2024, aged 82. The Moody Blues in 1971: Graeme Edge, Ray Thomas, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Justin Hayward. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty

Mick Jones The songwriter and guitarist with Foreigner was born on 27th December 1944. Foreigner's Mick Jones in the studio, 1976. Picture: Len DeLessio/Getty Images

David Knopfler The Glasgow-born guitarist - and brother of his Dire Straits colleague Mark - was born on 27th December 1952. David Knopfler onstage with Dire Straits in June 1983. Picture: Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Youth Former Killing Joke bassist Martin Glover became known as a star producer, forming the side project The Fireman with Paul McCartney. He was born on 27th December 1961. Youth in 1995. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Edgar Winter The Texas-born leader of The Edgar Winter Group was born on 28th December 1946. Edgar Winter in the 1990s. Picture: Alamy

Alex Chilton The Box Tops and Big Star frontman was born on 28th December 1950. He died on 17th March 2010 aged 59. Alex Chilton in August 1993. Picture: AP Photo/Dave Steuber/Alamy