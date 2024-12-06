The 25 best Classic Rock Christmas albums

Proving that the rock doesn't have to stop for Christmas, Radio X Classic Rock picks a stack of seasonal creations from your favourite artists: everyone from Bob Dylan and The Beach Boys to Billy Idol and Twisted Sister.

The Beach Boys' Christmas Album (released 9th November 1964) Hey, you can have Christmas dinner on the beach - just ask an Australian! The Boys' classic 60s outing includes the timeless harmonies of Little Saint Nick, plus covers of Frosty The Snowman, We Three Kings of Orient Are, Blue Christmas and even Auld Lang Syne for that New Year's Eve moment. The Beach Boys pitched another Chrimbo album in 1977, but were told to clear off by their record label. Spoilsports! The Beach Boys - Little Saint Nick

Jon Anderson - 3 Ships (release date 18th November 1985) The Yes frontman takes on classic carols in this seasonal essay. Along the way we get the ornate title track, Ding Dong! Merrily On High, The Holly And The Ivy and O Holy Night. If you buy the remastered CD, there are even more songs with choirs, orchestras and Anderson's distinctive voice. Produced by Roy Thomas Baker of Bo Rhap fame. 3 Ships by Jon Anderson in 1080p HD

Air Supply - The Christmas Album (released October 1987) Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock were best known for their hit All Out Of Love, but their 80s Christmas entry takes on some of the classics of the genre - Silent Night, Sleigh Ride and The First Noel - plus a couple of original tracks called Love Is All and The Eyes Of A Child. Air Supply - "Sleigh Ride"

Various Artists - A Very Special Christmas (released 12th October 1987) A fundraiser for the Special Olympics, this star-studded album sees Bruce Springsteen doing Merry Christmas Baby, The Pretenders taking on Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and U2's show-stopping version of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). U2 - Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) (Official Music Video)

Chicago XXV: The Christmas Album (relase date 25th August 1998) The veteran rock band have issued no less than three Christmas albums, but this was the first: along the collection of carols and other classics, you also get Chicago's take on the Charlie Brown seasonal song Christmas Time Is Here, José Feliciano's jolly Feliz Navidad and a couple of tunes complete with a children's choir. Christmas Time Is Here

Ringo Starr - I Wanna Be Santa Claus (release date 19th October 1999) The former Beatle was seen as a loveable uncle figure in the States, so it was only natural that he'd issue a Christmas collection at some point. Originals include the title track, Come On Christmas, Christmas Come On and Dear Santa, alongside old favourites like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Altogether now: Peace and Love! I Wanna Be Santa Claus - Ringo Starr

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Christmas Time Again (release date 12th September 2000) If you ever wanted to hear the Southern rockers do a version of the classical piece Greensleeves, now's your chance. They also do the classic Run Run Rudolph and the raunchy Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Greensleeves (5.1 Surround Sound)

The Brian Setzer Orchestra - Boogie Woogie Christmas (release date: 22nd October 2002) The Stray Cats frontman gets us in the mood for some seasonal rug-cutting with this collection of jumping tunes. The Orchestra do Sleigh Ride, The Nutcracker Suite and the 50s classic (Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag before actress Ann-Margaret shows up to duet with Brian on Baby It's Cold Outside. The Brian Setzer Orchestra - Jingle Bells

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (release date 30th September 2003) The British folk-rock band liked a bit of a madrigal in their time, but they held out until the year 2000 before celebrating the Winter Solstice on vinyl. In among the versions of Greensleeves, Fauré's Pavane and God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen are some Ian Anderson originals, including Birthday Card At Christmas, dedicated to the frontman's daughter Gael, who is one of the "many millions of unfortunates" to be born over the festive period. Birthday Card at Christmas

Steve Lukather - Santamental (release date 7th October 2003) "Do I look like Father Christmas to you mofos?" commented the Toto man when he was asked by his label to record a collection of Christmas songs. He rocked up classics like Jingle Bells, Joy To The World and Silent Night with a star-studded cast that included Eddie Van Halen, Slash and Steve Vai. Joy to the World (feat. Eddie Van Halen)

The Moody Blues - December (release date 28th October 2003) The prog rock legends brought the curtain down on their 40-year career with a festive-themed concept album. Among the covers - the Moodies do John and Yoko, Johnny Mathis and even Bing Crosby - are a few original compositions, including On This Christmas Day. The Moody Blues "On This Christmas Day"

Peter Cetera - You Just Gotta Love Christmas (release date 19th October 2004) The Chicago frontman didn't appear on any of his former band's Christmas albums, so here's a solo effort from that unmistakable voice. Special guests include Alison Krauss on Deck The Halls and Cetera's daughter Claire on Blue Christmas. The singer retired after this album, ending his career with Alone For The Holidays. Peter Cetera - Alone for the Holidays

Chris Isaak - Christmas (release date 12th October 2004) The mean and moody rock 'n' roll revivalist brings out the classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Pretty Paper and, of course, Blue Christmas. There are even a couple of originals: Christmas On TV and Hey Santa! Hey Santa!

Brian Wilson - What I Really Want For Christmas (release date 18th October 2005) This album from the Beach Boys main man was the official solo follow-up to Brian's long awaited version of Smile, no less. In among the seasonal standards, Wilson re-records the classic Little Saint Nick and there are a few originals: On Christmas Day, the title track (a co-write with Bernie Taupin) and Christmasey, which was penned with the legendary Jimmy Webb. On Christmas Day

Blackmore's Night - Winter Carols (released October 2006) The project of former Deep Purple man Ritchie Blackmore, this is a pleasingly authentic folk rock collection of carols and other traditional pieces. Covering everything from Good King Wenceslas to Hark The Herald Angels Sing, you could safely slip this on during Christmas lunch and nobody would object. Blackmore's Night - Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/ O Come All Ye Faithful (Official Video)

Twisted Sister - A Twisted Christmas (released 17th October 2006) Dee Snider and his colourful friends closed their recording career with this surprisingly palatable festive collection. Hear Dee do O Come All Ye Faithful in the style of We're Not Gonna Take It Any More and a metal take on the classics Deck The Halls, White Christmas and Let It Snow Let It Snow Let Is Snow, among others. Oh Come All Ye Faithful

Aimee Mann - One More Drifter In The Snow (release date 31st October 2006) The former 'Til Tuesday singer issued this collection of covers (Whatever Happened to Christmas?, The Christmas Song) which includes two originals, Christmastime and Calling On Mary. Grant Lee Phillips turns up to join Aimee on the song You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, from the classic Dr Seuss festive TV special. You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch

Billy Idol - Happy Holidays (release date 4th December 2006) The sneer is turned down a notch because it's Christmas, meaning this is Bromley Bill at his most family friendly. Idolised standards include Jingle Bell Rock and Frosty The Snowman, plus there are two originals: Happy Holiday and Christmas Love. Billy Idol - Jingle Bell Rock

Bob Dylan - Christmas In The Heart (release date 13th October 2009) Old Bob took until his thirty-fourth studio album before turning to a Christmas theme, which is suprising since he became a born again Christian in the late 70s. It's a reassuringly traditional set of songs, including Winter Wonderland, Do You Hear What I Hear?, The Christmas Song and Little Drummer Boy, with the finale being Dylan's take on O Little Town of Bethlehem. O' Little Town of Bethlehem

Halford - Halford III: Winter Songs (release date 3rd November 2009) The Judas Priest frontman recorded this album of festive songs with his solo project featuring Roy Z on guitar. Hear the classics done with Halford's distinctive voice and some impeccable shredding: We Three Kings, O Come O Come Emanuel, O Come All Ye Faithful, plus the original songs Get Into The Spirit and Christmas For Everyone. Halford - Oh Come O Come Emanuel

Rod Stewart - Merry Xmas Baby (release date 30th October 2012) Rod waited until 2012 before imvestigating the Christmas market and the results are suitably smooth, as this lushly-orchestrated version of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas demonstrates. Michael Bublé shows up for Winter Wonderland and Mary J. Blige unexpectedly duets on We Three Kings. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cheap Trick - Christmas Christmas (release date 20th October 2017) The veteran rock band from Illinois have some interesting picks for their Christmas album, covering iconic songs by Slade (Merry Xmas Everybody), Wizzard (I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day), and the Ramones (Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)). There are some fun originals, too, including the opening track Merry Christmas Darlings. Merry Christmas Darlings

Eric Clapton - Merry Xmas (release date 12th October 2018) Another British legend who held out until fairly late in the day before making a Chrimbo record, EC was persuaded by his wife Melia McEnery to try his hand at a festive collection. Clapton wrote the original song For Love On Christmas Day and his version of Jingle Bells is a tribute to the producer Avicii, who died shortly before the album was recorded - his daughters were fans of the Swedish DJ. Eric Clapton - For Love On Christmas Day (Official Music Video)

The Monkees - Christmas Party (12th October 2018) This was the final album from the iconic pop band and it's a bittersweet experience; Davy Jones had died in 2012 (although he appears on several tracks), with Peter Tork following the next year and Mike Nesmith in 2021. Mickey Dolenz takes the lion's share of vocals, but there are star-studded contributions from Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, who wrote What Would Santa Do and Andy Partridge of XTC, who penned the opener Unwrap You At Christmas. The Monkees - Unwrap You At Christmas (Official Lyric Video)