The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
19 December 2024, 15:18 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 15:48
Radio X serves up the ultimate playlist of big rock tunes to get your party started this New Year's - from AC/DC to ZZ Top!
The Purple One's tribute to the greatest night of partying in history (although did he have to pay £25 to get into his local pub on Millennium Eve?).
Prince - 1999 (Official Music Video)
Steve Perry with the ultimate song for all your wishes for the year ahead.
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Official Audio)
Freddie Mercury - a man who knew how to have a good night out - with his tribute to hedonism. That's why they call him Mr Fahrenheit!
Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)
William Broad's most danceable tune - one for the mean and moody loners in the crowd.
Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself
Someone once described the sound of ZZ Top as the sound of four tyres on a muddy road - and who are we to argue?
ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]
Stirring rock 'n' roll cover version from the last gang in town.
The Clash - I Fought the Law (Official Video)
Sir Ignatius is playing live in 2025, so here's his greatest, tub-thumping moment.
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
Time for some gothic posturing - don't miss the huge drum beat moment after the guitar intro. Yeaay-uh!
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary HD
A classic Slash guitar intro heralds the arrival of Axl Rose's most boisterous tune. "You know where you are? You're in the jungle, baby!"
Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle
This is your cue for some serious, heads-down air guitaring in the time-honoured Angus Young style.
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official 4K Video)
An all time rock classic. Miming the action of revving up your "hog" is optional.
Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild (Easy Rider) (1969)
Only Joey Ramone can turn a tale of tour madness into an adrenaline-filled punk stomper.
Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated (Official Music Video)
New Jersey's finest with their biggest ever tune. Watch out for that key change, though, if you're singing along - it's trickier than you think.
Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
It wouldn't be a Classic Rock party without the chance for everyone to do their "Mick".
The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo
A hands in the air, socially-conscious anthem from The Boss.
Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A. (Official Video)
Surprisingly danceable smooth rock from the veteran LA band.
Toto - Africa (Official HD Video)
Iggy's old band give you the opportunity to get dancing and get the sleigh bells back out of the cupboard.
I Wanna Be Your Dog
A high octane cover of the glam Slade classic from the Los Angeles metal band.
Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize (Video Version)
Superb riffage from the rockers' 1978 album Double Vision.
Foreigner - Hot Blooded (Official Live Video)
No-nonsense boogie from the rock titans with a barnstorming vocal from David Lee Roth.
Van Halen - Panama (Official Music Video)
Underrated rock swagger from the British band's 1975 album Fool For The City.
Foghat - Slow Ride (Official Audio)
Ridiculous virtuosic guitar-bass-drums assault from the thrash pioneers. This is the point where the neighbours will call the police on you. The party's over! Thanks for coming!
Metallica: Master of Puppets (Official Lyric Video)