The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

19 December 2024, 15:18 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 15:48

Get your Classic Rock party started with big tunes from the Rolling Stones, Journey, AC/DC and Prince
Get your Classic Rock party started with big tunes from the Rolling Stones, Journey, AC/DC and Prince. Picture: Alam/Getty Images

Radio X serves up the ultimate playlist of big rock tunes to get your party started this New Year's - from AC/DC to ZZ Top!

  1. Prince - 1999

    The Purple One's tribute to the greatest night of partying in history (although did he have to pay £25 to get into his local pub on Millennium Eve?).

    Prince - 1999 (Official Music Video)

  2. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin'

    Steve Perry with the ultimate song for all your wishes for the year ahead.

    Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Official Audio)

  3. Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now

    Freddie Mercury - a man who knew how to have a good night out - with his tribute to hedonism. That's why they call him Mr Fahrenheit!

    Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)

  4. Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself

    William Broad's most danceable tune - one for the mean and moody loners in the crowd.

    Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself

  5. ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'

    Someone once described the sound of ZZ Top as the sound of four tyres on a muddy road - and who are we to argue?

    ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

  6. The Clash - I Fought the Law

    Stirring rock 'n' roll cover version from the last gang in town.

    The Clash - I Fought the Law (Official Video)

  7. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

    Sir Ignatius is playing live in 2025, so here's his greatest, tub-thumping moment.

    Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

  8. The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

    Time for some gothic posturing - don't miss the huge drum beat moment after the guitar intro. Yeaay-uh!

    The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary HD

  9. Guns N'Roses - Welcome To The Jungle

    A classic Slash guitar intro heralds the arrival of Axl Rose's most boisterous tune. "You know where you are? You're in the jungle, baby!"

    Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle

  10. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

    This is your cue for some serious, heads-down air guitaring in the time-honoured Angus Young style.

    AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official 4K Video)

  11. Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild

    An all time rock classic. Miming the action of revving up your "hog" is optional.

    Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild (Easy Rider) (1969)

  12. Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated

    Only Joey Ramone can turn a tale of tour madness into an adrenaline-filled punk stomper.

    Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated (Official Music Video)

  13. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

    New Jersey's finest with their biggest ever tune. Watch out for that key change, though, if you're singing along - it's trickier than you think.

    Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

  14. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up

    It wouldn't be a Classic Rock party without the chance for everyone to do their "Mick".

    The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo

  15. Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA

    A hands in the air, socially-conscious anthem from The Boss.

    Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A. (Official Video)

  16. Toto - Africa

    Surprisingly danceable smooth rock from the veteran LA band.

    Toto - Africa (Official HD Video)

  17. The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog

    Iggy's old band give you the opportunity to get dancing and get the sleigh bells back out of the cupboard.

    I Wanna Be Your Dog

  18. Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize

    A high octane cover of the glam Slade classic from the Los Angeles metal band.

    Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize (Video Version)

  19. Foreigner - Hot Blooded

    Superb riffage from the rockers' 1978 album Double Vision.

    Foreigner - Hot Blooded (Official Live Video)

  20. Van Halen - Panama

    No-nonsense boogie from the rock titans with a barnstorming vocal from David Lee Roth.

    Van Halen - Panama (Official Music Video)

  21. Foghat - Slow Ride

    Underrated rock swagger from the British band's 1975 album Fool For The City.

    Foghat - Slow Ride (Official Audio)

  22. Metallica - Master of Puppets

    Ridiculous virtuosic guitar-bass-drums assault from the thrash pioneers. This is the point where the neighbours will call the police on you. The party's over! Thanks for coming!

    Metallica: Master of Puppets (Official Lyric Video)

