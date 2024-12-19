The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

Radio X serves up the ultimate playlist of big rock tunes to get your party started this New Year's - from AC/DC to ZZ Top!

Prince - 1999 The Purple One's tribute to the greatest night of partying in history (although did he have to pay £25 to get into his local pub on Millennium Eve?). Prince - 1999 (Official Music Video)

Journey - Don’t Stop Believin' Steve Perry with the ultimate song for all your wishes for the year ahead. Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Official Audio)

Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now Freddie Mercury - a man who knew how to have a good night out - with his tribute to hedonism. That's why they call him Mr Fahrenheit! Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)

Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself William Broad's most danceable tune - one for the mean and moody loners in the crowd. Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself

ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' Someone once described the sound of ZZ Top as the sound of four tyres on a muddy road - and who are we to argue? ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

The Clash - I Fought the Law Stirring rock 'n' roll cover version from the last gang in town. The Clash - I Fought the Law (Official Video)

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life Sir Ignatius is playing live in 2025, so here's his greatest, tub-thumping moment. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary Time for some gothic posturing - don't miss the huge drum beat moment after the guitar intro. Yeaay-uh! The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary HD

Guns N'Roses - Welcome To The Jungle A classic Slash guitar intro heralds the arrival of Axl Rose's most boisterous tune. "You know where you are? You're in the jungle, baby!" Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle

AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long This is your cue for some serious, heads-down air guitaring in the time-honoured Angus Young style. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official 4K Video)

Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild An all time rock classic. Miming the action of revving up your "hog" is optional. Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild (Easy Rider) (1969)

Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated Only Joey Ramone can turn a tale of tour madness into an adrenaline-filled punk stomper. Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer New Jersey's finest with their biggest ever tune. Watch out for that key change, though, if you're singing along - it's trickier than you think. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up It wouldn't be a Classic Rock party without the chance for everyone to do their "Mick". The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo

Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA A hands in the air, socially-conscious anthem from The Boss. Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A. (Official Video)

Toto - Africa Surprisingly danceable smooth rock from the veteran LA band. Toto - Africa (Official HD Video)

The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog Iggy's old band give you the opportunity to get dancing and get the sleigh bells back out of the cupboard. I Wanna Be Your Dog

Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize A high octane cover of the glam Slade classic from the Los Angeles metal band. Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize (Video Version)

Foreigner - Hot Blooded Superb riffage from the rockers' 1978 album Double Vision. Foreigner - Hot Blooded (Official Live Video)

Van Halen - Panama No-nonsense boogie from the rock titans with a barnstorming vocal from David Lee Roth. Van Halen - Panama (Official Music Video)

Foghat - Slow Ride Underrated rock swagger from the British band's 1975 album Fool For The City. Foghat - Slow Ride (Official Audio)