The Wombats share new Method To The Madness single

The trio have returned with new music, which is the first new material since 2018's Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life.

It marks the first new offering from the band since their 2018 Top 3 album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life.

The song comes accompanied by a stunning video directed by Aaron Brown (Arctic Monkeys, King Krule), which you can watch below.

"Method To The Madness is about trying to find patterns within chaos and ultimately giving up, and letting go. Some of the lyrics are lifted from my own honeymoon experience - walking around European cities, being amongst tourists whilst simultaneously being one myself, and generally blagging it with last minute hotel bookings. Feeling excitement but still being fully aware that nothing much has changed," frontman Murph explains.

On the video, director Aaron Brown says: "Murph told me where the material of the song came from and I really related to his honesty. The story is about how the muse finds you on its watch, not on ours. It is up to you to step into that inspiration without fear. The world of the muse doesn't make sense, but its beauty is irresistible. It is also scary though. You have to walk down dark hallways and challenge your fears, but when you do you develop a relationship with the muse. You see where it hides out and in turn, what inspires it! By the end of the video, we see our hero bring the muse to life in an intentional way. She has found how to connect with it consciously, and not always be at the mercy of its bidding. Through this healthy relationship, our her has begun the path of an artist".

Method To The Madness is out now.

The new music also follows the spectacular viral success of their 2015 hit Greek Tragedy on TikTok, which has brought the Liverpool-formed trio to a larger audience than ever before. Used in over 600,000 videos, the remix has rocketed to over 30 million streams, propelling the original to 120 million streams and sending it Gold Stateside.

Meanwhile, The Wombats are set to take to the festival circuit once more, with a summer ahead that includes second from supporting billings at Reading & Leeds Festival and a main stage set at Neighbourhood Weekender Festival.

