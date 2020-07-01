The Wombats celebrate 100m Spotify streams of Let's Dance To Joy Division

Murph and co have thanked fans for helping the A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation single reach the milestone on Spotify.

The Wombats have celebrated Let's Dance To Joy Division reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.

The Liverpool-formed rockers - who consist of Matthew "Murph" Murphy, Tord Øverland and KnudsenDan Haggis - took to Instagram to mark the huge milestone and thank their fans.

The song was released on 8 October 2007 and was the second single to come from their debut album A Guide to Love Loss, & Desperation, which also included Kill The Director, Moving to New York, and Backfire at the Disco.

See their post below:

The news comes after Arctic Monkeys hit the 1million YouTube viewers mark with Do I Wanna Know? last month.

The 2013 single - which was released on 18 June 2013 - appeared on the Sheffield band's fifth studio album AM, the song marked another change in sound for the rockers, seeing them draw on more hip hop and R&B influences.

Watch Alex turner and Matt Helders play a stripped-back version of the track in our video:

Meanwhile, 2019 saw Murph reveal his solo side project Love, Fame Tragedy.

Listen to My Cheating Heart, which comes from it here:

