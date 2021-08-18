The Wombats reveal meaning of If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You single

By Jenny Mensah

Watch Murph talk to Radio X's George Godfrey about their brand new single and their forthcoming album, Fix Yourself, Not The World.

This week saw The Wombats share the details of their new album and its new single If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You.

The band are set to release their Fix Yourself, Not the World album on 7 January 2022 and so far they've shared the first cut to come from it, which has an interesting inspiration.

Asked about the meaning of If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You, which he describes as "a very enjoyable punch in the face" frontman Murph said: "It's kind of about being so blissfully unaware that you don't know when you're family's leaving you and that's where the song kind of came from."

He added: "I just had this idea in my head at the start of the pandemic and lockdown, the strain of relationships and the divorce rate was sky rocketing in the US and I had this image of me happily barbecuing outside while my wife burns all my guitars and clothes."

Watch him talk to George Godfrey in our video above and listen to their lead single below:

Talking about their new album, Murph said they "threw the baby out of the bathwater," including everything from 90s grunge-inspired sounds, to trumpets and brass instruments and even a track with spoken word.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool-formed rockers have shared that they'll also be taking their All The Hits tour back on the road.

Their dates, which commence in Spring next year, will include a homecoming gig at Liverpool's Mountford Hall on Friday 22 April 2022.

Fans can get access to a pre-sale tickets with orders of their new album.

Also, we’re taking this show back on the road! Gain access to pre-sale for our UK tour by pre-ordering your copy of the album on the official store now! [2/3] pic.twitter.com/H3regNgISz — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) August 17, 2021

See The Wombats 2022 UK tour dates:

Thursday 14 April - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 15 April - London The O2

Saturday 16 April - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 22 April - Liverpool Mountford Hall

Thursday 26 May - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

