The Wombats announce 2022 UK Tour dates: How to get tickets

17 August 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 13:52

The Wombats
The Wombats have announced All The Hits dates next year. Picture: Press/Phil Smithies / Sarah Louise Bennett / Pete Novosel / Signe Luksengard

Murph and co have announced a new album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, and a UK tour next year. Find out their dates and how to buy tickets.

The Wombats have announced a new string of live dates for next year.

The Liverpool-formed rockers have shared that their upcoming album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, will be released on January 7 2022 and added they'll also be taking their All The Hits tour back on the road.

Their dates will include a homecoming gig at Liverpool's Mountford Hall on Friday 22 April 2022.

Fans can get access to a pre-sale tickets with orders of their new album

What are The Wombats 2022 UK tour dates?

  • Thursday 14 April - Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Friday 15 April - London The O2
  • Saturday 16 April - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Friday 22 April - Liverpool Mountford Hall
  • Thursday 26 May - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

How can I buy tickets to The Wombats 2022 UK dates?

  • Fans can gain access to The Wombats pre-sale by pre-ordering a copy of their new album Fix Yourself, Not The World on the official store.
  • Tickets go on general sale on 18 August 2021 from See Tickets.
The Wombats
The Wombats. Picture: Press

What are The Wombats 2022 Australian dates?

  • Sunday 5 June - Mt Claremont, WA - Australia
  • Tuesday 7 June - Good Shed, TAS - Australia
  • Thursday 9 June - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, SA
  • Friday 10 June - Melbourne Arena - Melbourne, VIC
  • Saturday 11 June - Horden Pavillion - Sydney, NSW
  • Wednesday 15 June - UC Refectory - Canverra, ACT
  • Friday 17 June, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

How can I get tickets to The Wombats' 2022 Australian dates?

Tickets for The Wombats' dates down under are on sale on 23 August 2021.

