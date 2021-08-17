The Wombats announce 2022 UK Tour dates: How to get tickets

Murph and co have announced a new album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, and a UK tour next year. Find out their dates and how to buy tickets.

The Wombats have announced a new string of live dates for next year.

The Liverpool-formed rockers have shared that their upcoming album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, will be released on January 7 2022 and added they'll also be taking their All The Hits tour back on the road.

Their dates will include a homecoming gig at Liverpool's Mountford Hall on Friday 22 April 2022.

Fans can get access to a pre-sale tickets with orders of their new album

Also, we’re taking this show back on the road! Gain access to pre-sale for our UK tour by pre-ordering your copy of the album on the official store now! [2/3] pic.twitter.com/H3regNgISz — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) August 17, 2021

What are The Wombats 2022 UK tour dates?

Thursday 14 April - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 15 April - London The O2

Saturday 16 April - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 22 April - Liverpool Mountford Hall

Thursday 26 May - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

How can I buy tickets to The Wombats 2022 UK dates?

Fans can gain access to The Wombats pre-sale by pre-ordering a copy of their new album Fix Yourself, Not The World on the official store.

Tickets go on general sale on 18 August 2021 from See Tickets.

What are The Wombats 2022 Australian dates?

Sunday 5 June - Mt Claremont, WA - Australia

Tuesday 7 June - Good Shed, TAS - Australia

Thursday 9 June - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, SA

Friday 10 June - Melbourne Arena - Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11 June - Horden Pavillion - Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 15 June - UC Refectory - Canverra, ACT

Friday 17 June, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

How can I get tickets to The Wombats' 2022 Australian dates?

Tickets for The Wombats' dates down under are on sale on 23 August 2021.

