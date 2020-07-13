The Wombats are "deep" into their fifth album

Frontman Murph revealed the band have been working on the follow-up to 2018's Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life during lockdown.

The band's frontman Matthew 'Murph' Murphy has revealed that although he's been busy with side project Love Fame Tragedy, the Liverpool-formed rockers have also been working on their fifth studio album.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Murph said: "We are deep in the process of album five.

"We have another 20 songs to get through already so I will keep going with that.

"Then hopefully by the end of the year I will start touring with Love Fame Tragedy and then yeah, it's going to be a busy few years."

Love Fame Tragedy's debut album Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave is out now.

Murph previously vowed that The Wombats - who are completed by Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - are here to stay.

"I said to them that [The Wombats] have such a great opportunity here to be a band that gets to six, seven, eight albums," he recalled.

"That's an opportunity that doesn't really come along for a lot of people, so I definitely have to make sure we do justice to all the opportunities that we've been given.

"That's one of the main reasons why the Wombats aren't gonna go anywhere, but I still wanna try and get something else up and running as well."

Earlier this month, the trio celebrated an impressive milestone, with their Let's Dance To Joy Division single reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.

The song was released on 8 October 2007 and was the second single to come from their debut album A Guide to Love Loss, & Desperation, which also included Kill The Director, Moving to New York, and Backfire at the Disco.

