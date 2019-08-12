VIDEO: Tenacious D's Kyle Gass & Jack Black visit Jack White's Third Man Records before "Jack Gray" collab

Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass have shared a video which sees them at Third Man Records with the ex-White Stripes rocker.

Jack Black has shared a video which sees him get one step closer to making his collaboration with Jack White.

In a video entitled "Jack Gray," which of course comes from Black and White mixed together, Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass head down to the headquarters of Third Man Records, where they hang out with The White Stripes rocker, and check out his live recording studio.

Watch a clip of them above, courtesy of Jack Black's Jablinski Games' YouTube channel.

They also see the giant elephant head Jack White traded for his vintage photo booth in American Pickers, and Jack White also jokes to the camera: "I didn’t realise, but they’re actually not very nice guys; they’re actually really mean".

At the end of the 17-minute-video, Jack Black and Kyle Gass head back into their car, where they reveal they are headed to Jack Black's home studio to record their single.

READ MORE: The White Stripes for 20th Anniversary boxset release

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass and Jack Black visit Jack White at Third Man Records HQ. Picture: YouTube/ Jablinski Games

READ MORE: Jack White and Jack Black have finally made music together

Speaking to camera the School of Rock star said: "So Jack White just gave us the tour of the Third Man headquarters. It's an amazing facility. It's kind of a museum, it's your recording studio, it's an arthouse gallery..."

The Tribute rocker added: "And now we're heading over to Jack White's house to record a single. And me and KG have been working on a jam, but it's not quite done. Needs a bit of work, but I think that's where Jack White's gonna come in and help us pull it over the finish line."

Watch Jack Black's full video here:

READ MORE: What does the D in Tenacious D stand for?

The news of the single was first revealed during Tenacious D's Nashville gig last week, where Black told the crowd: "Jack White - we went over to his house today and recorded a brand new song."

Jack White and Black first met in 2006, and also posed for a selfie with Black and his bandmate Gass back in June.

See the trio here:

It's still unclear whether their single will see Jack White take on producer duties, or whether he'll be helping the band write and perform the track himself.