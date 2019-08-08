The White Stripes' debut album for 20th anniversary boxset release

Jack White's Third Man Records will release a new boxset to celebrate two decades since the band released their self-titled debut.

The White Stripes are set to celebrate 20 years of their debut album.

The duo - who consisted of Jack and Meg White - will mark their 1999 self-titled LP with a new boxset, which will be released through Jack White's Third Man Records..

The collection, entitled The White Stripes XX, will include a 24-page archival booklet, self-titled LP outtakes and their Live At The Ritz gig in Raleigh, NC where they supported Pavement on 26 September 1999.

Third Man Records writes: "1999 was a pivotal year for the White Stripes. From recording their first album through rumours of the band’s demise and embarking on their first-ever tour, the band worked extremely hard and was fortunate to see small but incremental gains from their efforts.

"Third Man Records is humbled to explore the depths of the band, their self-titled album and the entirety of their 1999 for our 42nd Vault package, THE WHITE STRIPES XX."

