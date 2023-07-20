Watch Wet Leg join Harry Styles on stage to perform Wet Dream

20 July 2023, 09:36 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 09:38

Wet Leg and Harry Styles
Wet Leg performed on stage with Harry Styles. Picture: Hollie Fernando / Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle Of Wight duo played one of their biggest hits with the global star, who they've been supporting on tour.

Wet Leg have shared their performance with Harry Styles on stage.

The former One Direction star was playing a headline show at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal on Tuesday (18th July) when he invited the Isle of Wight duo - comprised of Rhian Teesdale and Hester Chambers - on stage to perform their Wet Dream track.

Watch a clip of the moment, which was shared by Wet Leg alongside the caption "a wet dream come true".

In the clip itself, Styles tells the crowd: "It's been the most wonderful, wonderful tour getting to watch them play every night. They're one of my favourite bands.

"Can you please welcome to the stage Hester and Rhian from Wet Leg!"

The band have not only supported Harry Styles on their extensive tour dates, but the As It Was singer has also famously covered their track, which was the second single to be taken from their debut eponymous LP.

READ MORE: Wet Leg and Coldplay among winners of The Global Awards 2023

Harry Styles isn't the only one to be bitten by the Wet Leg bug.

Not only was the duo's debut album nominated for a prestigious Mercury Award last year, but in 2023 they took home two BRIT Awards for Best New Artist and Best Nee Group and won two GRAMMY Awards for Best Alternative Music Alvum and Best Alternative Music Performance for Chaise Longue.

They also won Best Indie at The Global Awards 2023.

Wet Leg win Best Indie at The Global Awards 2023

READ MORE: Wet Leg win two Grammy Awards as Beyonce makes history

