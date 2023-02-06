Wet Leg win two Grammy Awards as Beyonce makes history
6 February 2023, 11:52
Harry Styles, Adele and Ozzy Osbourne also triumphed at the 65th annual awards ceremony last night.
British act Wet Leg triumphed at last night's Grammy Awards, taking home two trophies. The Isle Of Wight duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers won Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album, for their self-titled 2022 debut.
Former One Direction star Styles collected the top prize for his third album Harry's House, seeing off serious competition from artists including Coldplay, Adele, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce.
Speaking in the press room, Styles said that he was "overwhelmed with the moment. I definitely wasn't expecting to get this.
"Being nominated for stuff like this really feels like the winning part — being recognised by your peers.
"It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this... more than anything, it just feels like validation that you're on the right path."
The evening saw Beyonce achieve a Grammys record after winning Best Dance/Electronic album for Renaissance. This marked her 32nd Grammy trophy, which beat the record held by classical conductor Georg Solti.
"I'm trying not to be too emotional," the Beyonce said as she collected her award. "I'm trying just to receive this night."
The award was presented by British star James Corden, who announced: "We are witnessing history tonight."
Adele was emotional as she collected the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Easy On Me.
Record Of The Year went to Lizzo for About Damn Time, beating off competition from ABBA, Doja Cat, Adele, Mary J Blige and Beyonce.
Elsewhere, veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne won Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9 and took home the award for Best Metal Performance with his Black Sabbath colleague Tony Iommi for Degradation Rules.
-
Record Of The Year
- WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down Adele - Easy On Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
-
Album Of The Year
- WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyonce - RENAISSANCE
- Mary J Blige = Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
-
Song Of The Year
- WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- Gayle - abcdefu
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Beyonce - Break My Soul
- Adele - Easy On Me
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
-
Best New Artist
- WINNER: Samara Joy
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
-
Best Alternative Music Performance
- WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
- Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
- Big Thief - Certainty
- Florence + The Machine - King
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
-
Best Alternative Music Album
- WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Arcade Fire - WE
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- Björk - Fossora
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best Rock Song
- WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Rock Album
- WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Best Rock Performance
- WINNER: Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance
- WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best Pop Solo Performance
- WINNER: Adele - Easy On Me
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher
Best Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Harry Styles - Music Of The Spheres
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- WINNER: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Best R&B Performance
- WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off The Sofa
Best R&B Song
- WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It
Best Progressive R&B Album
- WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Best R&B Album
- WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
Best Rap Song
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Best Music Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
See the full list of winners at the official GRAMMYs site