Wet Leg win two Grammy Awards as Beyonce makes history

Grammy winners 2023: Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Adele. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/FREDERIC J. BROWN/CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Styles, Adele and Ozzy Osbourne also triumphed at the 65th annual awards ceremony last night.

British act Wet Leg triumphed at last night's Grammy Awards, taking home two trophies. The Isle Of Wight duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers won Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album, for their self-titled 2022 debut.

Meanwhile another Brit, Harry Styles, took the top prize for Album Of The Year.

Former One Direction star Styles collected the top prize for his third album Harry's House, seeing off serious competition from artists including Coldplay, Adele, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce.

Speaking in the press room, Styles said that he was "overwhelmed with the moment. I definitely wasn't expecting to get this.

"Being nominated for stuff like this really feels like the winning part — being recognised by your peers.

"It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this... more than anything, it just feels like validation that you're on the right path."

: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The evening saw Beyonce achieve a Grammys record after winning Best Dance/Electronic album for Renaissance. This marked her 32nd Grammy trophy, which beat the record held by classical conductor Georg Solti.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional," the Beyonce said as she collected her award. "I'm trying just to receive this night."

The award was presented by British star James Corden, who announced: "We are witnessing history tonight."

Adele was emotional as she collected the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Easy On Me.

Record Of The Year went to Lizzo for About Damn Time, beating off competition from ABBA, Doja Cat, Adele, Mary J Blige and Beyonce.

Elsewhere, veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne won Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9 and took home the award for Best Metal Performance with his Black Sabbath colleague Tony Iommi for Degradation Rules.

Record Of The Year WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down Adele - Easy On Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You And Me On The Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles - As It Was Album Of The Year WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyonce - RENAISSANCE

Mary J Blige = Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers Lizzo - Special Song Of The Year WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Gayle - abcdefu

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Taylor Swift - All Too Well

Harry Styles - As It Was

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Beyonce - Break My Soul

Adele - Easy On Me

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 Best New Artist WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg Best Alternative Music Performance WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence + The Machine - King

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World Best Alternative Music Album WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Björk - Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Adele - Easy On Me

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Harry Styles - Music Of The Spheres

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off The Sofa

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Best Music Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

