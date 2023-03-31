Wet Leg and Coldplay among winners of The Global Awards 2023

31 March 2023, 07:00 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 12:21

Wet Leg and Coldplay are among the 2023 Global Awards winners
Wet Leg and Coldplay are among the 2023 Global Awards winners. Picture: 1. Hollie Fernando / Press 2. Global 3. Press

The winners of The Global Awards 2023 have been crowned with the the Chaise Longue duo and Chris Martin and co among those honoured.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, revealed the winners of The Global Awards 2023 today (31st March), with Harry Styles picking up THREE awards.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres. Today, Global revealed the 2023 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Coldplay took home the Global Award for Best Group, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Muse and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Coldplay's Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman
Coldplay took home the Global Award for Best Group. Picture: Press

Frontman Chris Martin said of their win: "We wanna say thank you so much to everyone at Global, Capital, Heart and Radio X. Thank you for giving us this award. I’m sorry we’re not there to collect it personally. From Will, Johnny, Cher and me, it’s, thank you very much, we’re clearly da best music, bye!”

Wet Leg pipped Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and Sam Fender to the post to take home the Best Indie prize. Talking about their win, the duo - comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - said: "Thank you so much Global for this award and thank you also to Radio X for your support along the way!”

Elsewhere, Lizzo took home the Global Award for Best Female, Lewis Capaldi won the gong for Mass Appeal and R&B group won the Global Award for Rising Star.

The News Agents That Peter Crouch Podcast, The Wittering Whitehalls with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

See the full list of winners below...

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS:

(categories judged by industry panel)

  1. BEST INDIE ACT

    • Wet Leg

  2. BEST GROUP

    • Coldplay

  3. BEST BRTISH ACT

    • Harry Styles

  4. BEST MALE

    • Harry Styles

  5. BEST FEMALE

    • Lizzo

  6. RISING STAR

    • FLO

  7. BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

    • Ludovico Einaudi

  8. MASS APPEAL

    • Lewis Capaldi

  9. BEST SONG

    • Harry Styles - As It Was

  10. BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG

    • Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.

  11. BEST HIP HOP OR RNB

    • Central Cee

  12. BEST DANCE ACT

    • Fred Again...

  13. BEST PODCAST

    • The News Agents

  14. MOST PLAYED SONG

    Awarded to the artist responsible to the most played song on Global's stations in 2022.

    • Jax Jones feat. MNEK - Where Did You Go?

