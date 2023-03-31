Wet Leg and Coldplay among winners of The Global Awards 2023

Wet Leg and Coldplay are among the 2023 Global Awards winners. Picture: 1. Hollie Fernando / Press 2. Global 3. Press

The winners of The Global Awards 2023 have been crowned with the the Chaise Longue duo and Chris Martin and co among those honoured.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, revealed the winners of The Global Awards 2023 today (31st March), with Harry Styles picking up THREE awards.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres. Today, Global revealed the 2023 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Coldplay took home the Global Award for Best Group, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Muse and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Coldplay took home the Global Award for Best Group. Picture: Press

Frontman Chris Martin said of their win: "We wanna say thank you so much to everyone at Global, Capital, Heart and Radio X. Thank you for giving us this award. I’m sorry we’re not there to collect it personally. From Will, Johnny, Cher and me, it’s, thank you very much, we’re clearly da best music, bye!”

Wet Leg pipped Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and Sam Fender to the post to take home the Best Indie prize. Talking about their win, the duo - comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - said: "Thank you so much Global for this award and thank you also to Radio X for your support along the way!”

Elsewhere, Lizzo took home the Global Award for Best Female, Lewis Capaldi won the gong for Mass Appeal and R&B group won the Global Award for Rising Star.

See the full list of winners below...

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS:

(categories judged by industry panel)