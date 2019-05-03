WATCH: Vampire Weekend perform classic track A-Punk live

See Ezra Koenig and his crew play their 2008 banger on stage in London - as you've never seen them before.

Welcome to the Radio X Soundcheck Sessions!

We caught Vampire Weekend when they were in London to perform a pair of intimate shows at Islington’s Assembly Hall in March and had them perform a set of songs when they were in soundcheck. It’s a live session like you’ve never seen before!

You can see Ezra Koenig lead the band in a frantic version of their 2008 single A-Punk right here - and it’s definitely work a look to see what it’s actually like to be a member of Vampire Weekend.

The band also took time to perform the new song Harmony Hall, which was the lead single from their long awaited fourth album Father Of The Bride, which was released on 3 May 2019.

So, sit back and watch Vampire Weekend revisit their past and dig into their back catalogue, while proving that they’re still essential as ever with some bang up to date new material.

Father Of The Bride is out now - see www.vampireweekend.com for full details.

Meanwhile, Ezra Koenig has also taken Radio X through his most influential pieces of music - watch now: