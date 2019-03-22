Vampire Weekend's 2019 UK & European tour dates: How to buy tickets

Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. Picture: Press / Monica Mogi

Ezra Koenig and co are taking their Father of the Bride album on tour this Autumn, find out what their dates are and how to buy tickets.

Vampire Weekend are set to embark on UK & European tour dates this Autumn.

After playing intimate London dates at EartH in Hackney on Thursday 21 March and two shows at Islington Assembly Hall on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 March, the band will return to the UK for a run of shows this Autumn.

FOTB Tour pt. 2 is on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am local.



Pre-order the album for early access to UK & Paris tickets here: https://t.co/LOMIBi2hfy pic.twitter.com/f7rb3HjXt0 — Vampire Weekend (@vampireweekend) March 14, 2019

Watch the video for Harmony Hall, which is taken off their Father of the Bride album:

The Harmony Hall outfit will commence their dates at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday 7 November and return to London - playing Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 13 November.

See Vampire Weekend's 2019 Father of the Bride dates:

Thursday 7 November - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

Friday 8 November - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Monday 11 November - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Wednesday 13 November - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Saturday 16 November - Zenith, Paris, France

Monday 18 November - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Tuesday 19 November - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands