Vampire Weekend's 2019 UK & European tour dates: How to buy tickets

22 March 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:38

Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig
Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. Picture: Press / Monica Mogi

Ezra Koenig and co are taking their Father of the Bride album on tour this Autumn, find out what their dates are and how to buy tickets.

Vampire Weekend are set to embark on UK & European tour dates this Autumn.

After playing intimate London dates at EartH in Hackney on Thursday 21 March and two shows at Islington Assembly Hall on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 March, the band will return to the UK for a run of shows this Autumn.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Watch the video for Harmony Hall, which is taken off their Father of the Bride album:

The Harmony Hall outfit will commence their dates at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday 7 November and return to London - playing Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 13 November.

See Vampire Weekend's 2019 Father of the Bride dates:

Thursday 7 November - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

Friday 8 November - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Monday 11 November - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Wednesday 13 November - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Saturday 16 November - Zenith, Paris, France

Monday 18 November - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Tuesday 19 November - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Vampire Weekend Songs

See more Vampire Weekend Songs

Vampire Weekend Latest

See more Vampire Weekend Latest

Vampire Weekend 2019

Vampire Weekend announce tiny UK shows

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs at Lollapalooza 2018

Vampire Weekend share Harmony Hall and 2021 tracks from new Father of the Bride album
Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid album cover

The Best Albums Of 2008

Lists

Hammock on the beach

LISTEN: Radio X's Greatest Indie Chill-Out Songs

SBTRKT New Dorp New York

SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig - New Dorp. New York