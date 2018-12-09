WATCH: Why Tom Grennan is one of 2018's best new acts

Hear the amazing voice as he performs songs from his debut LP Lighting Matches, live in the Radio X session studio…

Hailing from Bedford, but now based in London, 2018 has turned out to be Tom Grennan’s big year. His track Sober was an instant success and took up residence on the Radio X playlist for weeks. His tracks Barbed Wire and Found What I've Been Looking For have also soundtracked the summer.

Titled Lighting Matches, the debut album showcases Grennan’s distinctive, bluesy voice. And we were delighted when Tom came into the Radio X session studio to play some of the songs from the record.

Grennan originally intended to be a professional footballer - he told Radio X: “I played for Luton Town, which was wicked. And then I went off to Stevenage for a while and was managed by Luther Blissett. He ended up kicking me out! My attitude as a young boy stunk, really.”

Thankfully he soon found his voice after performing karaoke at a friend’s house party. Tom made a huge splash when he was the guest vocalist on the Chase and Status track When It All Goes Wrong.

The wider world first heard his amazing pipes with the release of Sober in February of 2018. Watch him perform an amazing version of the song in the Radio X session studio.