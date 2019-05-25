Neighbourhood Weeknder 2019: Stage times, line-up and more

The crowd at Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

George Ezra, Primal Scream, Richard Ashcroft and The Vaccines top a packed line-up at Victoria Park in Warrington. Here are the stage times and line-up details you need.

Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Victoria Park in Warrington for another weekend of great artists and brilliant music on the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May 2019.

Headlining the 2019 festival are George Ezra and Richard Ashcroft, with a bill that features The Vaccines, Primal Scream, Gerry Cinnamon, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, You Me At Six and many, many more across three stages.

Need the set times and stage breakdowns? Here’s all the info you need - all times are subject to change, check the official site for latest news.

Saturday 25 May 2019

MAIN STAGE

20.50-22.20 George Ezra

19.15-20.15 Primal Scream

18.05-18.50 Nothing But Thieves

17.00-17.40 Tom Grennan

16.00-16.35 Maximo Park

15.00-15.35 Embrace

14.05-14.40 Yonaka

13.15-13.45 Sea Girls

STAGE 2

21.00-22.15 You Me At Six

19.45-20.35 The Hunna

18.40-19.20 Pale Waves

17.50-18.20 Gaz Coombes

16.15-16.40 The Blinders

15.30-15.55 Ten Tonnes

14.45-15.10 Maisie Peters

14.00-14.25 Anteros

13.20-13.45 Marsicans

VIOLA BEACH STAGE

20.10-20.40 Kawala

19.25-19.50 Zuzu

18.40-19.05 Fuzzy Sun

17.55-18.20 The Howl And The Hum

17.10-17.35 Larkins

16.25-16.50 Vulpynes

15.45-16.05 Sons Of Raphael

15.00-15.25 Vida

14.15-14.40 Glass Caves

13.30-13.55 Shadowlark

Neighbourhood Weekender 2019 stage times. Picture: Press

Sunday 26 May 2019

MAIN STAGE

20.50-22.20 Richard Ashcroft

19.15-20.15 The Vaccines

18.05-18.50 The Charlatans

17.00-17.40 Gerry Cinnamon

16.00-16.35 The Slow Readers Club

15.00-15.35 Mystery Jets

14.05-14.40 Jade Bird

13.15-13.45 Clean Cut Kid

STAGE 2

21.05-22.20 Circa Waves (PLEASE NOTE: Circa Waves will replace Slaves)

19.50—20.40 White Lies

18.45-19.25 Kate Nash

17.55-18.25 Sam Fender

17.05-17.35 The Futureheads

16.20-16.45 Picture This

15.25-16.00 The Amazons

14.40-15.05 Bad Sounds

13.55-14.20 The Snuts

13.15-13.40 Whenyoung

VIOLA BEACH STAGE

20.10-20.40 No Hot Ashes

19.25-19.50 Skinny Living

18.40-19.05 Inhaler

17.55-18.20 Our Girl

17.10-17.35 Orla Gartland

16.25-16.50 Only The Poets

15.45-16.05 Apre

15.00-15.25 Average Joe

14.15-14.40 The K’s

13.30-13.55 Lady Bird