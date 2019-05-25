Neighbourhood Weeknder 2019: Stage times, line-up and more
25 May 2019, 08:00 | Updated: 25 May 2019, 08:01
George Ezra, Primal Scream, Richard Ashcroft and The Vaccines top a packed line-up at Victoria Park in Warrington. Here are the stage times and line-up details you need.
Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Victoria Park in Warrington for another weekend of great artists and brilliant music on the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May 2019.
Headlining the 2019 festival are George Ezra and Richard Ashcroft, with a bill that features The Vaccines, Primal Scream, Gerry Cinnamon, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, You Me At Six and many, many more across three stages.
Need the set times and stage breakdowns? Here’s all the info you need - all times are subject to change, check the official site for latest news.
Saturday 25 May 2019
MAIN STAGE
20.50-22.20 George Ezra
19.15-20.15 Primal Scream
18.05-18.50 Nothing But Thieves
17.00-17.40 Tom Grennan
16.00-16.35 Maximo Park
15.00-15.35 Embrace
14.05-14.40 Yonaka
13.15-13.45 Sea Girls
STAGE 2
21.00-22.15 You Me At Six
19.45-20.35 The Hunna
18.40-19.20 Pale Waves
17.50-18.20 Gaz Coombes
16.15-16.40 The Blinders
15.30-15.55 Ten Tonnes
14.45-15.10 Maisie Peters
14.00-14.25 Anteros
13.20-13.45 Marsicans
VIOLA BEACH STAGE
20.10-20.40 Kawala
19.25-19.50 Zuzu
18.40-19.05 Fuzzy Sun
17.55-18.20 The Howl And The Hum
17.10-17.35 Larkins
16.25-16.50 Vulpynes
15.45-16.05 Sons Of Raphael
15.00-15.25 Vida
14.15-14.40 Glass Caves
13.30-13.55 Shadowlark
Sunday 26 May 2019
MAIN STAGE
20.50-22.20 Richard Ashcroft
19.15-20.15 The Vaccines
18.05-18.50 The Charlatans
17.00-17.40 Gerry Cinnamon
16.00-16.35 The Slow Readers Club
15.00-15.35 Mystery Jets
14.05-14.40 Jade Bird
13.15-13.45 Clean Cut Kid
STAGE 2
21.05-22.20 Circa Waves (PLEASE NOTE: Circa Waves will replace Slaves)
19.50—20.40 White Lies
18.45-19.25 Kate Nash
17.55-18.25 Sam Fender
17.05-17.35 The Futureheads
16.20-16.45 Picture This
15.25-16.00 The Amazons
14.40-15.05 Bad Sounds
13.55-14.20 The Snuts
13.15-13.40 Whenyoung
VIOLA BEACH STAGE
20.10-20.40 No Hot Ashes
19.25-19.50 Skinny Living
18.40-19.05 Inhaler
17.55-18.20 Our Girl
17.10-17.35 Orla Gartland
16.25-16.50 Only The Poets
15.45-16.05 Apre
15.00-15.25 Average Joe
14.15-14.40 The K’s
13.30-13.55 Lady Bird