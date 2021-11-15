Tom Grennan announces new UK dates for 2022

15 November 2021, 11:43 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 13:41

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan has announced a date in Yorkshire for 2022. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

The Oh Please singer has announced a gig at The Piece Hall and Dreamland Margate. Find out when he's playing and how to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Grennan set for a special date at The Piece Hall, Halifax as well as a gig at Dreamland Margate.

The singer-songwriter will headline the historic Yorkshire venue on Friday 1 July 2022 as part of a series of concerts set for the iconic open-air courtyard.

Speaking of the Halifax show, Grennan said: "I’m so excited to reveal I’ll be playing The Piece Hall on Friday July 1. It’s an incredible and beautiful venue – this is going to be a really special night.

"I know Yorkshire loves a party and what I can promise is we’ll be singing, we’ll be dancing and we’re going to have a great night. I can’t wait to see you there!"

Tom Grennan joins music legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Brit Award winner Paloma Faith among the headliners to appear Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 – with many more artists to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk ay 10am on Friday 19 November.

READ MORE: Tom Grennan announces 2022 dates

The Let's Go Home Together singer has also just announced show at Dreamland Margate on Saturday 27 August 2022.

Tickets also go on sale this Friday 19th from 10am from margatesummerseries.co.uk, metropolismusic.com and soundcrashmusic.com.

Tom Grennan has also announced a string of dates for summer 2022, which includes a homecoming show in his town of Bedford on Sunday 4 June 2022.

He'll also hit Ireland and Wales, playing Live At The Marquee in Cork and the Rhyl Events Arena respectively.

What are Tom Grennan's 2022 dates:

  • Tuesday 31 May 2022: Cork - Live At The Marquee
  • Saturday 4 June 2022: Bedford Park
  • Friday 1 July: The Piece Hall, Halifax *NEWLY ANNOUNCED
  • Sunday 10 July 2022: Rhyl Events Arena
  • Saturday 27 August 2022: Dreamland Margate *NEWLY ANNOUNCED

Latest Videos

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender

Who Are You? guests on The Chris Moyles Show

This week's Who Are You? guests were a blast from the past

Chris Moyles storms off the show after losing to James

Chris Moyles storms out after losing Happy Endings game to James
The Chris Moyles Show's funniest WhatsApp messages

Your Chris Moyles Show WhatsApp messages are something else

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adele reveals 30 album release date

Adele reveals weight loss was mainly about controlling "terrifying anxiety attacks"

News

Miles Kane performing in November 2019

Miles Kane to headline new Neighbourhood Presents show

Miles Kane

Liam Gallagher at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher has finished recording his third solo album

Liam Gallagher

Adele in her Easy On Me video

Adele’s One Night Only Oprah interview: How to watch in the UK

News

The cryptic lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

10 classic songs that don't mention the song title in the lyrics

Latest On Radio X

Nile Rodgers and Noel Gallagher

Nile Rodgers would love to work with Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher

The Stone Roses in 1989: Reni, John Squire, Ian Brown and Mani

You're a Stone Roses mega fan if you know 100% of these lyrics

The Stone Roses

Abba announce their Voyage album and tour.

ABBA Voyage: How to buy tickets to their digital tour

News

Kelly Jones speaks to Johnny Vaughan

Kelly Jones compares being a rock star now to 20 years ago

Stereophonics

Freddie Mercury in the Somebody To Love video, 1976

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Somebody To Love correct?

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders in 2018

Matt Helders reveals when Arctic Monkeys' new album will be released

Arctic Monkeys