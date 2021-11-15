Tom Grennan announces new UK dates for 2022

Tom Grennan has announced a date in Yorkshire for 2022. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

The Oh Please singer has announced a gig at The Piece Hall and Dreamland Margate. Find out when he's playing and how to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Tom Grennan set for a special date at The Piece Hall, Halifax as well as a gig at Dreamland Margate.

The singer-songwriter will headline the historic Yorkshire venue on Friday 1 July 2022 as part of a series of concerts set for the iconic open-air courtyard.

Speaking of the Halifax show, Grennan said: "I’m so excited to reveal I’ll be playing The Piece Hall on Friday July 1. It’s an incredible and beautiful venue – this is going to be a really special night.

"I know Yorkshire loves a party and what I can promise is we’ll be singing, we’ll be dancing and we’re going to have a great night. I can’t wait to see you there!"

Tom Grennan joins music legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Brit Award winner Paloma Faith among the headliners to appear Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 – with many more artists to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk ay 10am on Friday 19 November.

The Let's Go Home Together singer has also just announced show at Dreamland Margate on Saturday 27 August 2022.

Tickets also go on sale this Friday 19th from 10am from margatesummerseries.co.uk, metropolismusic.com and soundcrashmusic.com.

Tom Grennan has also announced a string of dates for summer 2022, which includes a homecoming show in his town of Bedford on Sunday 4 June 2022.

He'll also hit Ireland and Wales, playing Live At The Marquee in Cork and the Rhyl Events Arena respectively.

What are Tom Grennan's 2022 dates: