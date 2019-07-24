LISTEN: Tom Grennan covers La La Land's City of Stars

Tom Grennan live at Radio X. Picture: Radio X

The Found What I've Been Looking For singer has covered the famous track, which features on the iconic La La Land soundtrack.

Tom Grennan has unveiled a cover of City of Stars.

The singer-songwriter has showed off his vocal talent once again by covering the famous La La Land track.

The song was performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the 2016's musical, composed by Justin Hurwitz with the lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Listen to it below:

Last year saw Tom Grennan break a Guinness world record for the most concerts in multiple towns in 12 hours.

The Found What I've Been Looking For singer completed the feat in the same month his debut album Lighting Matches was released.

Grennan is continuing his assault on the festival circuit, playing Blue Balls Festival in Switzerland, before returning the UK in August to play Kent's Neverworld Festival, Coventry's Coombe Weekender and Oxfordshire's Wilderness Festival.

