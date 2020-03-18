The Who reschedule their UK tour dates to 2021

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have announced that their shows will now take place next year.

The Who have announced that their postponed UK and Ireland tour dates will now take place in March 2021.

The duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were due to kick off their "WHO 2020" tour on Monday 16 March at Manchester Arena, but the 10-date run was postponed due to concerns over the virus.

The dates will now take place in March 2021 - a whole year later - and original tickets will still be valid,

Daltrey said: "It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic." The new dates are:

The Who 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates

Friday 5 March 2021 3 Arena Dublin

Monday 8 March 2021 M&S Bank Liverpool

Wednesday 10 March 2021 SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 12 March 2021 Utilita Newcastle

Monday 15 March 2021 First Direct Arena Leeds

Wednesday 17 March 2021 RWA Birmingham

Monday 22 March 2021 SSE Arena Wembley

Wednesday 24 March 2021 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 27 March 2021 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Monday 29 March 2021 Manchester Arena

The Who rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021. Picture: Press

The veteran London band have also postponed their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series of charity shows. The entire run of events has also been cancelled, due to the closure of the historic building.