The Who cancel UK tour over "Coronavirus concerns"

The Who: Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. Picture: Live Nation/Press

The veteran band have also postponed their Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Who are the latest band to be affected by growing concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak.

The duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were due to kick off their "WHO 2020" tour on Monday 16 March at Manchester Arena, but the 10-date run has been postponed due to concerns over the virus.

The veteran London band have also postponed their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series of charity shows.

The Who have officially postponed their UK and Ireland Tour 2020. Full details: https://t.co/UB5Ha0TYDY pic.twitter.com/ARkFefjwam — The Who (@TheWho) March 12, 2020

In a statement, the band said: "After serious consideration, it is with much regret that The Who have postponed their UK and Ireland tour, due to start next Monday March 16th in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8th. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.

"The fans' safety is paramount and given the developing Coronavirus concerns, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution."

Roger Daltrey assured fans that the gigs will "Definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic".

Pete Townshend said the band, "Haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead."

The affected UK and Ireland Who shows are as follows:

16 March Manchester Arena

18 March Dublin, 3Arena

21 March Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 March Glasgow, SSE Hydro

25 March Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 March London, Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust show)

30 March Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

1 April Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

3 April Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

6 April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

8 April London, SSE Arena, Wembley

The news comes as further artists have postponed or re-scheduled dates across Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

Last night (11 March), Bombay Bicycle Club announced that their European tour in March was on hold, while My Chemical Romance have postponed their Japanese dates.

Coachella, the two-weekend festival in California, has been pushed back from April to October 2020.

