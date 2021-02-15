The Who cancel 2021 UK & Ireland tour

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. Picture: Press

The My Generation rockers were set to embark on tour dates from March this year, but they have been forced to cancel them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Who have cancelled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The legendary rockers - made up of frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend - were due to commence live dates in March 2021, but have been forced to scrap them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Unfortunately, The Who’s forthcoming UK and Ireland tour due March 2021 has now been cancelled. Customers can contact their point of purchase regarding refunds."

Unfortunately, The Who’s forthcoming UK and Ireland tour due March 2021 has now been cancelled. Customers can contact their point of purchase regarding refunds.https://t.co/zJLxO8DZLT pic.twitter.com/Y4i7SBBUkP — The Who (@TheWho) February 15, 2021

A statement from the band's official website reads: "We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow."

There are currently no dates being rescheduled.

The news comes after the band joined forces with various artists asking the government to do more for musicians who are facing extra restrictions when it comes to travelling the EU post-Brexit.

Roger Daltrey was among a star-studded list of British musicians to sign an open letter calling for visa-free travel, but was met with some criticism by fans due to his own Brexit stance and previous mocking when asked how leaving the EU might affect musicians.

The My Generation singer has since issued an official response maintaining his position but admitting he would have preferred reform.

"I have not changed my opinion on the EU. I’m glad to be free of Brussels, not Europe,” he told NME.

"I would have preferred reform, which was asked for by us before the referendum and was turned down by the then president of the EU."

