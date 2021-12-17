The Lathums postpone "unplugged" shows due to COVID

The Lathums 2021. Picture: Press

The band's Liverpool and Glasgow dates this weekend will be rescheduled after a band member tested positive.

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Lathums have been forced to postpone their forthcoming "unplugged" shows after bassist Johnny Cunliffe tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Wigan band said: "Unfortunately John has tested positive for Covid 19 which for obvious reasons means won’t be able to play our unplugged shows in Liverpool and Glasgow.

"New dates will be announced as soon as possible with all tickets remaining valid."

Unfortunately John has tested positive for Covid 19 which for obvious reasons means won’t be able to play our unplugged shows in Liverpool and Glasgow. New dates will be announced as soon as possible with all tickets remaining valid. Sorry for the inconvenience x — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) December 17, 2021

The affected shows are Liverpool's 24 Kitchen Street on Saturday 18th December and Glasgow's St Luke's on Monday 20th December.

The new dates will be announced shortly. The Lathums' Christmas single, Krampus, is available now.

Meanwhile, Supergrass have also had to postpone the rest of their 2021 dates, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The veteran Britpop act were set to play their first homecoming gig in 12 years at the O2 Academy Oxford on Saturday (18th December), followed by dates in Glasgow and London, but they have now said all three dates will be rescheduled due to the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

In a statement, Supergrass said: "A lot has changed over the last few days with the rise in Omicron cases. It’s been an incredibly tough call to make but we feel to play these shows at this point in time would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned."