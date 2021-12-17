Supergrass axe rest of 2021 dates due to COVID-19

Supergrass have cancelled the remainder of their 2021 dates. Picture: Press/Tom Oxley

Gaz Coombes and co are the next in a list of bands to cancel the remainder of their dates due to the Omicron variant.

Supergrass have cancelled their remaining gigs for the year because performing would be "the wrong thing to do".

The Alright rockers were set to play their first homecoming gig in 12 years at the O2 Academy Oxford on Saturday (18th December), followed by dates in Glasgow and London, but they have now said all three dates will be rescheduled due to the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Taking to social media: “Folks, we’re so sorry but we’re going to have to postpone our December shows. A lot has changed over the last few days with the rise in Omicron cases. It’s been an incredibly tough call to make but we feel to play these shows at this point in time would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned."

They added: "We want to give you all the best show we can, everyone to feel safe and for no fan to lose out at Christmas time due to all the uncertainty at the moment. We’re gutted to have to do this and we hope you all understand."

Last week, it was announced that attendees at gigs and nightclubs must show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative test result.

Supergrass' gigs might be cancelled for the year, but the Richard III outfit are booked for a string of festival gigs and solo dates across the summer.

Gaz Coombes and co are already confirmed for the likes of Eden Festival, Bilbao BBK Live in Spain, Strange Days in Rome and Kendal Calling 2022.