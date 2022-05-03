The Lathums play first headline festival show at Liverpool Sound City 2022

The Lathums played their first headline festival set at Liverpool Sound City. Picture: Ewan Ogden

By Radio X

Alex Moore and co played their first headline show at the Liverpool festival. See their performance in pictures and get their setlist.

The Lathums played their first headline festival set this weekend at Liverpool Sound City.

The Wigan band - who are comprised of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Johnny Cunliffe and Ryan Durrans - have had a landmark couple of years so far, after scoring a UK number one with their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be.

Now, they've officially headlined their first festival, topping the bill on the main stage at Liverpool's Arts Club Theatre, with fans queuing around the block all day to see them.

The Arts Club was packed to the rafters with The Lathums fans. Picture: Ewan Ogden

Taking to the stage, the band kicked off their 14-song set with Fight On, before playing the likes of Foolish Parley, Say My Name and The Great Escape.

The Lathums frontman Alex Moore played two tracks acoustically. Picture: Ewan Ogden

Frontman Alex Moore then treated fans to an acoustic section of the night, playing stripped-back versions of album title track How Beautiful Life Can Be and All My Life.

The Lathums ended their set on Artificial Screens, rounding off the festival’s 15th anniversary, while taking the next step in their career as one of the UK’s most talked about breakthrough bands.

The Lathums gave the crowds a set to remember at Liverpool Sound City. Picture: Ewan Ogden

Get the setlist of The Lathums at Sound City 2022:

Fight On Foolish Parley (Winstanley Manor intro) Say My Name The Great Escape I Know That Much How Beautiful Life Can Be (Alex Moore Acoustic) All My Life (Alex Moore Acoustic) Circles of Faith Sad Face Baby Facets Pagans Delight Won't Take Long I See Your Ghost

Encore:

14. Artificial Screens