The Killers announce Boy single and share release date

The Killers have announced their next single will be The Boy. Picture: Anton Corbijn

Brandon Flowers and co have shared the artwork and the release date for their new single.

The Killers have shared the details of a new single.

Taking to Twitter the Las Vegas rockers shared the artwork for Boy and revealed the track would be released on 5th August 2022.

boy out August 5th. Hit that pre-save linked in our bio. pic.twitter.com/hessMfPEIt — The Killers (@thekillers) July 20, 2022

Little else is known about the song, but it could be paired with the band's 2017 single, The Man, which was the lead track to be taken from their Wonderful Wonderful album.

The artwork, which sees Brandon Flowers wearing a moustache can be mirrored with their previous single, which sees the frontman's son Henry standing in the desert with a mask and an oversized jacket.

The Killers' The Man artwork. Picture: Press

Speaking about The Man back in 2017, Flowers told Radio X: "When we first started I definitely thought that I was God's gift. That pretty much eroded away really quickly.

Asked if he still felt that way now, he replied: "No, but it was nice to go back and inhabit that person, and I had to do that to really figure out why I am who I am now".

"Around about the time that The Killers started I guess... that's where The Man harkens back to, and years after as well," he elaborated to NME. "I think a good chunk of [the new] album is making peace with that. I've been cleaning it up for a long time. I don't think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am.

"It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I'm sure a lot of people can identify with that."

