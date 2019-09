QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM

Brandon Flowers and co's Sam's Town classic is 13 years old. Celebrate by testing your knowledge on the anthemic track.

The Killers' second studio album Sam's Town has some unforgettable moments, but do you think you could remember all the words to their classic When You Were Young?

Take our quiz to find out: