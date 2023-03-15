What was The Killers' biggest UK hit?
15 March 2023, 12:00
Which Killers songs have sold the most in the past 20 years? And just how long has Mr Brightside been on the chart?
When The Killers burst onto the scene in early 2004, British music fans were impressed by their Anglocentric sound and impressive songwriting. Once the world had caught sight of the band in person, it was obvious that the world had a major new frontman in Brandon Flowers.
Across the course of seven albums, the latest being 2021's Pressure Machine, The Killers have paid tribute to their British musical heroes - New Order, The Smiths, Pet Shop Boys - while remaining true to their roots in Las Vegas, Nevada.
So how have The Killers fared on the British chart over the years? Here, using BPI sales and official chart positions, we can count down the UK's favourite tunes from Brandon and co.
The Killers: Top 10 biggest selling UK singles
-
Mr Brightside: released 29th September 2003
The Killers' debut single remains their biggest hit in the UK, having amassed a staggering 352 weeks on the chart (so far!). The track was first released as a limited edition on the Lizard King label in September 2003, but had a more widespread reissue on 24th May 2004, just before the release of debut album Hot Fuss and a storming appearance at Glastonbury's New Bands Tent.
Despite only reaching the UK Top 10 for one week, Mr Brightside has been certified seven times platinum by the BPI, meaning sales of over 4 million copies.
-
Human: released 22nd September 2008
"Are we human? Or are we dancer?" One of the most perplexing but memorable rhymes in indie history is the focal point of this song - but there's a logic behind it, as you can find out here.
The classic track from the Day & Age album peaked at No 3 and has since sold over 120,000 copies in the UK.
-
Somebody Told Me: released 15th March 2004
Like Human, The Killers' second single hit No 3 and was certified double platinum, but spent less time in the UK Top 10.
While technically released after Mr Brightside, this was many people's introduction to The Killers, serving as a preview for the acclaimed debut album Hot Fuss.
-
When You Were Young: released 18th September 2006
The lead single from The Killers' second outing Sam's Town, this remains the band's biggest hit in the UK, making Number 2 in September 2006. This single charted higher than Human or Somebody Told Me - it was No 2 for two weeks - but is only certified platinum.
-
All These Things I've Done: released 30th August 2004
"When there's nowhere else to run, is there room for one more son?" One of the highlights of Hot Fuss, the debut album by The Killers, is this epic, stirring anthem, which was based on a conversation Brandon Flowers had with a local TV host, Matt Pinfield.
The track was released as the third single from the album, and despite only reaching No 18 in the charts, it sold enough copies to be certified platinum.
-
Read My Mind: released 13th February 2007
The dreamier, more romantic side of Brandon Flowers, this lush pop song comes from the band's second album, Sam's Town.
Another Platinum-certified hit in the UK, the single peaked at No 15 in the chart.
-
Smile Like You Mean It: released 14th March 2005
The final single to be released from Hot Fuss, Smile Like You Mean It was originally heard as the b-side to Mr Brightside, two years earlier. Reaching No 11 in the charts, the track has sold 400,000 copies in the UK.
-
The Man: released 14th June 2017
Hilarious, funky and with a whole stack of attitude, this single was taken from the 2017 album Wonderful Wonderful and was memorably given an airing during The Killers' headline set at Glastonbury 2019.
The single entered the UK chart on three separate occasions, and while it only peaked at No 63, The Man sold enough copies to be certified Gold.
-
Runaways: released 17th June 2012
Flowers and co pay homage to their 1980s heroes with an anthemic fantasy from the 2021 album Battle Born.
The lead single from the band's fourth album, Runways peaked at No 18 and has since been certified Silver by the BPI.
-
Spaceman: released 4th November 2008
Another favourite from the Day & Age album, Spaceman has gone on to sell 200,000 copies in the UK, according to the BPI.