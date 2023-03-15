What was The Killers' biggest UK hit?

The Killers in 2011: Ronnie Vannucci Jr, Mark Stoermer, Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Which Killers songs have sold the most in the past 20 years? And just how long has Mr Brightside been on the chart?

When The Killers burst onto the scene in early 2004, British music fans were impressed by their Anglocentric sound and impressive songwriting. Once the world had caught sight of the band in person, it was obvious that the world had a major new frontman in Brandon Flowers.

Across the course of seven albums, the latest being 2021's Pressure Machine, The Killers have paid tribute to their British musical heroes - New Order, The Smiths, Pet Shop Boys - while remaining true to their roots in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So how have The Killers fared on the British chart over the years? Here, using BPI sales and official chart positions, we can count down the UK's favourite tunes from Brandon and co.

The Killers: Top 10 biggest selling UK singles