The Killers kick off the first of four nights at Co-op Live Manchester: full setlist

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on the band's 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers took their Rebel Diamonds tour to Manchester this week. Get the full setlist below.

The Killers brought their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland dates to Manchester this week with the first of their four nights at the Co-Op Live.

After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the stage to play a 21-track, career-spanning set.

Find out what went down and what they played at the venue Liam Gallagher has dubbed "up there with" New York's Madison Square Garden below.

Highlights included plenty of favourites from Hot Fuss, their cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers' setlist at Co-op Live on 18th June:

Read My Mind

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards a Place

On Top

The Man

A Dustland Fairytale

Be Still

Runaways

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Caution

Dying Breed

Encore:

Your Side of Town

boy

A Little Respect(Erasure cover)

Human

Mr. Brightside

The Killers continue their dates at the new Manchester arena at 3Arena on 19th 21st, and 22nd of June this week.

See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED