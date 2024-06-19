The Killers kick off the first of four nights at Co-op Live Manchester: full setlist

19 June 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 10:53

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on 12th June at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024
The Killers' Brandon Flowers on the band's 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers took their Rebel Diamonds tour to Manchester this week. Get the full setlist below.

The Killers brought their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland dates to Manchester this week with the first of their four nights at the Co-Op Live.

After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the stage to play a 21-track, career-spanning set.

Find out what went down and what they played at the venue Liam Gallagher has dubbed "up there with" New York's Madison Square Garden below.

Highlights included plenty of favourites from Hot Fuss, their cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers' setlist at Co-op Live on 18th June:

  • Read My Mind
  • Somebody Told Me
  • Spaceman
  • Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  • Smile Like You Mean It
  • Shot at the Night
  • Running Towards a Place
  • On Top
  • The Man
  • A Dustland Fairytale
  • Be Still
  • Runaways
  • All These Things That I've Done
  • When You Were Young
  • Caution
  • Dying Breed
Encore:

  • Your Side of Town
  • boy
  • A Little Respect(Erasure cover)
  • Human
  • Mr. Brightside

The Killers continue their dates at the new Manchester arena at 3Arena on 19th 21st, and 22nd of June this week.

See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 4th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 5th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 7th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 8th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 10th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 11th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED

