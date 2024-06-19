The Killers kick off the first of four nights at Co-op Live Manchester: full setlist
19 June 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 10:53
The Killers took their Rebel Diamonds tour to Manchester this week. Get the full setlist below.
Listen to this article
The Killers brought their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland dates to Manchester this week with the first of their four nights at the Co-Op Live.
After a nostalgic set from Scottish outfit, Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the stage to play a 21-track, career-spanning set.
Find out what went down and what they played at the venue Liam Gallagher has dubbed "up there with" New York's Madison Square Garden below.
🎶 Somebody Told Me at Manchester N1 🏴— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 18, 2024
📸 radiojikka pic.twitter.com/JvvxUNfPds
Highlights included plenty of favourites from Hot Fuss, their cover of A Little Respect by Erasure and of course a rousing rendition of their record-breaking era-defining hit, Mr. Brightside.
The Killers' setlist at Co-op Live on 18th June:
- Read My Mind
- Somebody Told Me
- Spaceman
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- Running Towards a Place
- On Top
- The Man
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Be Still
- Runaways
- All These Things That I've Done
- When You Were Young
- Caution
- Dying Breed
- Play Video
Encore:
- Your Side of Town
- boy
- A Little Respect(Erasure cover)
- Human
- Mr. Brightside
🎶 | Manchester Night 1 Setlist 🏴— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 18, 2024
📸 via:thekillersbflowers/ig 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nf1sBwsWQg
The Killers continue their dates at the new Manchester arena at 3Arena on 19th 21st, and 22nd of June this week.
See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:
- 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 4th July 2024: The O2, London
- 5th July 2024: The O2, London
- 7th July 2024: The O2, London
- 8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
- 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
The Killers' Mr Brightside X-Plained
- Jon Bon Jovi: "I'm waiting for the next Killers to come along"
- 10 things you didn't know about The Killers' Hot Fuss album