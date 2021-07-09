Inhaler's Elijah Hewson covers Sam Fender's Saturday

As both Inhaler and Sam Fender release new music, Elijah Hewson takes on one of the singer-songwriter's best-known songs.

2021 is shaping up to be a brilliant year for new music. The first week of July alone has seen the release of young Irish band Inhaler's debut album It Won't Always Be Like This.

The quartet of Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson. Robert Keating and Ryan MacMahon have been together for around five years, building up a huge following with songs like Cheer Up Baby and Ice Cream Sundae.

Now, frontman Elijah Hewson has paid tribute to one of the UK's hottest new talents by covering Sam Fender's anthem Saturday.

Just one man, with an acoustic guitar - and you can see that Elijah gets a lot of his charisma and talent from his dad Paul Hewson, better known as Bono.

The timing is perfect - as Sam Fender himself has just announced the forthcoming release of his second album.

Titled Seventeen Going Under, it'll be Sam's first new material since 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and will arrive on 8 October.

Take a look at the powerful video for the title track here.