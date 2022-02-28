Green Day cancel Russia gig amid invasion of Ukraine

Green Day have cancelled their Moscow gig. Picture: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio have cancelled their gig at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, which was set to take place on 29th May this year.

Green Day have cancelled their Moscow concert due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Rolling Stone reports, the American Idiot trio were scheduled to take their Hella Mega Tour to the Spartak Stadium on 29th May, but have since dropped their gig in the Russian capital due to President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co said in a statement: "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe."

Green Day are one of the most high-profile bands to axe a gig in Russia so far. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

The news comes after Russia were banned from this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced the decision to ban Russia from the show, saying it could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

In a statement, the EBU said: "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

"Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service."

Statement from @EBU_HQ regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.https://t.co/HmKJdqVE4J pic.twitter.com/tVH6yFxzbq — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 25, 2022

The organisation concluded: "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place in Turin, Italy after Maneskin's win 2021.

