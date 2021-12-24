The Killers' Brandon Flowers describes band line-up as "revolving door"

The Mr. Brightside rocker has talked about making his band work in a "unique way" at this time in their careers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Flowers has talked about The Killers' line-up being somewhat of a "revolving door".

The Mr. Brightside frontman and the band's drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have always remained permanent fixtures of the band, but Dave Keuning took a hiatus from the band while Mark Stoermer also took a break from touring in 2016.

Talking to The Sun, Flowers explained: "Dave’s been playing most of the gigs this year which has been great. It’s sort of a revolving door situation, which is, so far, so good. We were able to get our schedules to align and do what we could do.

"When you’re first in the band nobody has anything tying them down and you become a gang. Then people start having families and moving to different states and it gets difficult. But I think we’re making it work in a unique way."

READ MORE: Coldplay's Yellow beats The Killers Mr. Brightside to most streamed 00s song of 2021

Keuning cited wanting to spend more time with his family for his break as well as releasing his 2021 solo album A Mild Case Of Everything, which followed on from 2019's Prismism.

Stoermer also used his break to release his second solo album Dark Arts in 2016 and Filthy Apes and Lions in 2017.

Though Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have both been mainstays of the band, they've both had solo projects, with Flowers releasing Flamingo in 2010 and The Desired Effect in 2015, while the drummer has released two albums from his side project Big Talk in 2011 and Straight In No Kissin' in 2015.

QUIZ: How much do you know about The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers?

Hopefully the band will be in full force when they return to the UK play their long-awaited stadium dates.

The shows - which were first intended to support their Imploding The Mirage album - had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic, but hopefully will now take place in June next year.

The Las Vegas outfir are also set to play an exclusive gig next year, which they told fans they'd be in with a chance of attending if they pre-ordered their 2021 Pressure Machine release.

Hey UK, Pre-order Pressure Machine now for a chance to attend an exclusive show in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PzNrluZRCn — The Killers (@thekillers) July 20, 2021

See The Killers' 2022 UK tour dates:

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14and 15 June 2022.