Watch Julian Casablancas imitate Alex Turner at The Strokes' gig

7 August 2023, 19:30

The Strokes Julian Casablancas and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner
The Strokes Julian Casablancas and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Scott Legato/Getty Images 2. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Strokes frontman impersonated Alex Turner's drawl while the band were playing a gig in Singapore last week.

Julian Casablancas was captured imitating Alex Turner.

The Strokes were part way through their gig at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore last Thursday (3rd August) and about to start their Juicebox hit when Casablancas told the crowd: “Hope you have a good time”.

"Hope you didn’t have to travel too far," added the Last Nite singer, before noting: "That sounded like very modern Arctic Monkeys."

He then went on to make indistinguishable sounds in the mode of the Arctic Monkeys frontman, much to the delight of the crowd.

Watch the moment below:

Alex Turner has long talked about the influence of the Strokes of him as an artist and even kicks off Star Treatment - the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album opener - with the lyrics: "I just wanted to be one of the Strokes".

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy about the namedrop, he explained: “The arrival of The Strokes changed what music I was listening to, what shoes I was wearing. I grew my hair out and borrowed my mum’s blazer."

"I was a huge fan," added Turner. "That line seemed to encapsulate this idea that a period of time went by in a flash.”

Turner also famously went viral for being caught dancing to the band front of house with a very excited Miles Kane when they headlined Hyde Park in 2015.

“There was video that went online about that," Kane recalled of the memorable clip, which sees them singing and dancing to Is This It track Barely Legal.

"We were buzzing and there was a thing where we were gonna watch side of stage, but it’s never as good. The sound isn’t good.

“And we were buzzing," he recalled to Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "We were definitely flying that day. And we went in the crowd and it was one of the best gigs ever to be honest. It just took us right back."

The friends and Last Shadow Puppets rockers might get the chance to do it all again when The Strokes headline All Points East 2023 next month.

The NYC rockers will play a bill-topping set on 25th August next year, joined on the bill by fellow New York rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus The Walkmen, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, Be Your Own Pet, Black Midi and many more.

Also playing the series of festival dates are the likes of Stormzy, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim.

