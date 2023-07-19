Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders joins The Hives on stage in Athens

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders joined The Hives on stage in Greece. Picture: 1. Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty 2. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield drummer joined the Swedish band on stage during their set at Release Athens Festival in the Greek capital.

Matt Helders joined The Hives on stage in Greece at Release Athens on Tuesday (18th July).

The Arctic Monkeys percussionist accompanied the band at the festival on a rendition of their single, Rigor Mortis Radio, from their forthcoming album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons- set for release on 11th August this year.

Taking to Twitter the rockers shared footage of the moment, which was captioned: "We had the pleasure and privilege of being joined on the drums today by great friend and associate Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop. Chris Dangerous and Matt Helders. Unbelievable firepower. Tomorrow we will re-rock the rest of Athens."

Watch the moment shared by the band below.

We had the pleasure and privilege of being joined on the drums today by great friend and associate Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop. Chris Dangerous and Matt Helders. Unbelievable firepower. Tomorrow we will re-rock the rest of Athens. @ArcticMonkeys pic.twitter.com/6emgIXH20z — The Hives (@TheHives) July 18, 2023

In the clip itself, Helders can be seen making his way through the backstage area as Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist tells the crowd: "We got another of the world’s best drummers coming in, coming in hot!”

The AM sticksman then steps up to a second drumkit on the stage, joining Hives drummer Christian Grahn in providing double the percussion and "unbelievable firepower" on their new track.

The Hives have been supporting Arctic Monkeys across their tour dates for The Car, opening for the High Green rockers across the UK and Europe and impressing fans with their raw energy and performance style.

Frontman Pelle in particular was given praise for his rock 'n' roll spirit when he split his head open on stage while opening for the band at Emirates Old Trafford and continued performing as he bled.

when i say i’m now obsessed with the hives

yes that’s real blood he smashed his head into a microphone :3 pic.twitter.com/SfaXLKrzNA — Maddie ♡ (@PROMlNENCES) June 2, 2023

Arctic Monkeys and The Hives both play a second date at Release Athens this Wednesday (19th July), with the Sheffield rockers playing their second headline date at the festival.

The Car tour then heads to North America for dates in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto and more.

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

